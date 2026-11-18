MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Draft provisions went to the Commission's Carbon Removals Expert Group on November 10. Eight ERW developers will submit field evidence before December 10

- Tom Mills, Head of Policy, MATIBRUSSELS, BELGIUM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The European Commission has presented draft provisions for certifying enhanced rock weathering (ERW), a method of removing carbon dioxide by spreading crushed rock on farmland. The provisions went to the Commission's Carbon Removals Expert Group on November 10 and could form the starting point for an ERW methodology under the Carbon Removals and Carbon Farming Certification Framework (CRCF). A written feedback round runs until December 10, 2026.No Member State objected to continuing the work. Germany pointed to ERW projects already operating on German farmland and selling removals on the voluntary carbon market.Eight ERW developers, listed below, welcomed the outcome. Ahead of the meeting, they submitted a joint technical response to the issues paper prepared for the Commission by ICF, in association with Cerulogy and Ecodiversity."Whatever Europe decides on enhanced rock weathering will become the global benchmark," said Tom Mills, Head of Policy, MATI, United States and India. "Soil remineralization can raise incomes for the smallholder farmers in India and Africa that we work with, but only if the carbon market is built on rigorous science and strong safeguards. A strong CRCF methodology can set that standard for the rest of the world."What the expert group discussedDiscussion centered on four design questions: validation across measurement routes, permanence, feedstock risk management, and the division of detail between the EU methodology and certification schemes. The developers will propose workable solutions the Commission can build on.Where the developers agreeThe joint response reflects a high degree of consensus among developers on how baselines and control plots are set, the point at which removals are credited, the conservative treatment of uncertainty and downstream losses, and safeguards for soils and water. The signatories support rigorous feedstock testing, soil monitoring and cumulative loading limits assessed against soil protection thresholds. They have committed to sharing data that is not commercially sensitive with researchers and to working with the Commission and certification schemes on the remaining scientific questions.Why it mattersThe European Climate Law requires a 90 percent net reduction in emissions by 2040, leaving a residual gap that carbon removals must close. The CRCF is the Union's quality benchmark for certified removals, and an ERW methodology would give European farmers, buyers and Member States a common standard for a pathway that can be deployed on existing cropland with domestic rock.ERW accelerates a natural geological process. Finely crushed silicate rock, often a by-product of existing quarrying, is spread on farmland with the same equipment used for liming. There it reacts with CO2 and converts it into bicarbonate and carbonate minerals that are stable for thousands of years. Published estimates put the removal potential on EU agricultural land at 34 to 100 million tonnes of CO2 a year (Renforth, 2025), alongside benefits for farmers such as healthier, less acidic soils and lower dependence on imported fertilizers. Verified ERW removals have already been issued by independent registries and delivered to corporate buyers, with projects operating in Europe, Brazil, India, Africa and North America.What happens nextThe Commission's written feedback round closes on December 10, 2026. The signatories will submit their evidence ahead of that date and are asking the Commission to set out an indicative timeline for the methodology and the evidence it needs to proceed, so that field programs and independent research can be aimed at the right questions.About the CRCFRegulation (EU) 2024/3012 establishes a voluntary Union certification framework for permanent carbon removals, carbon farming and carbon storage in products. Six methodologies have been adopted: the first three, for DACCS, BioCCS and biochar carbon removal, in force since May 7, 2026, and carbon farming methodologies that followed in July 2026.About the signatoriesCarbony (Austria). Operating across Austria and Bulgaria, Carbony advances enhanced rock weathering through pioneering basalt deployments in Austrian forests and the EU's first commercial-scale deployment of olivine, a high-performance carbon removal mineral, on Bulgarian farmland.InPlanet GmbH (Germany). Founded in Germany and operating across Brazil, InPlanet pioneered enhanced rock weathering in the tropics. It was the first company to deliver independently verified ERW credits, which carry BeZero Carbon's "A" rating, among the highest in the carbon removal market.Lithos Carbon (United States). Lithos Carbon is a US company that spreads basalt on American farmland. In December 2023, it signed the world's first enhanced weathering offtake agreements with Frontier buyers.MATI (United States and India). MATI raises incomes by removing carbon on smallholder fields in Africa and Asia, and farmers pay nothing. It has delivered credits under Isometric and Puro, holds a BeZero "AA" pre-rating and won the US$50M XPRIZE Carbon Removal Grand Prize.Rock Flour Company (Denmark). Rock Flour Company, co-founded in 2023 by Professor Minik Rosing, holds exclusive rights to more than three billion tonnes of Greenlandic glacial rock flour, a silicate ground so fine by the ice sheet that it needs no energy-intensive processing.Terradot (United States). Terradot is a global ERW platform founded out of Stanford University in 2022. It operates large-scale projects in Brazil and the United States, with credits issued under both Isometric and Puro, and is backed by a science team of more than 20 PhDs focused on the measurement and verification that make ERW removals credible at scale.UNDO (United Kingdom). UNDO is a UK company, an XPRIZE Carbon Removal runner-up and Earthshot Prize nominee, that spreads quarry by-product basalt on British farmland and fast-weathering wollastonite in Canada.ZeroEx (Germany). ZeroEx is the EU's first enhanced rock weathering developer and has paired basalt from the Vulkaneifel region in Germany with local farms since 2023. In Brazil, the company partners with the multinational mining company Anglo American to build large-scale projects using mining by-products.The Enhanced Weathering Alliance (EWA). Is a coalition that brings together leading organizations in the pursuit of advancing enhanced weathering for carbon removal.

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European Commission Presents Draft Rules for Certifying Enhanced Rock Weathering News Provided By Mati Carbon November 18, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Energy Industry, Environment, International Organizations



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