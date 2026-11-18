Radiation-Tolerant GaN HEMTs

100 V to 200 V eGaN® power transistors combine low on-resistance, high-speed switching, and compact packaging for space electronics

ANDOVER, MA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EPC Space, a manufacturer of radiation-hardened, high-performance, and enhanced-reliability GaN discrete transistors, integrated circuits, and modular devices, today announced their expanded portfolio of radiation-tolerant GaN HEMTs, now with plastic QFN (PQFN) and hermetic packaging options for next-generation space power systems.The portfolio comprises enhancement-mode GaN transistors rated from 100 V to 200 V, with continuous drain-current capabilities up to 133 A and maximum on-resistance as low as 1 mΩ. With low conduction losses, low gate charge and zero reverse-recovery charge, these devices can switch at high frequencies, delivering higher efficiency and higher power density than conventional silicon MOSFETs. The portfolio is available in PQFN and hermetic packages, providing engineers with greater design flexibility to meet a diverse range of mission requirements, thermal management needs and system level constraints.In the 100 V portfolio, the EPCS5007 and EPCS5001 are rated at 133 A with a maximum on-resistance of 1 mΩ and 1.8 mΩ respectively. The EPCS5005 is rated at 63 A with a maximum on-resistance of 3.1 mΩ, and the hermetically packaged EPCS9001 is rated at 90 A with a maximum on-resistance of 2.2 mΩ. For higher voltage applications the portfolio includes 150 V devices with ratings of 63 A and 133 A as well as 200 V options with the same current ratings, allowing designers to trade off voltage capability, conduction losses and power density.“The availability of radiation-tolerant GaN devices in plastic and hermetic packages represents an important step toward making high-performance power electronics more accessible to a broader range of space applications,” said Bel Lazar, CEO of EPC Space.“As satellite architectures evolve and the demand for greater efficiency and power density increases, designers need solutions that provide radiation tolerance, compact size and practical integration.""By offering PQFN and hermetic packaging options, we are providing customers with more flexibility to choose the right technology for their mission requirements, from commercial satellites to more challenging space exploration programs.”These radiation-tolerant GaN HEMTs address demanding applications including satellite power distribution, avionics, deep-space probes, high-speed DC-DC conversion, and motor controllers. Their high switching speeds and low parasitic capacitances support smaller magnetic components and reduced converter size, while zero reverse-recovery charge eliminates a significant source of switching losses associated with conventional silicon MOSFET body diodes.By combining a broad range of electrical characteristics with PQFN and hermetic packaging options, EPC Space enables engineers to develop compact, efficient power conversion systems for increasingly demanding spacecraft and aerospace applications.For detailed specifications, datasheets, qualification options, and product information, visit the EPC Space Radiation-Tolerant GaN HEMTs product page. For 500-unit quantities PQFN engineering models are priced at 17 USD, and space qualified are priced at 68 USD For availability and purchasing information, contact EPC Space or its authorized sales representatives.About EPC SpaceEPC Space provides revolutionary high-reliability radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant enhancement-mode gallium nitride power management solutions for space and other harsh environments.Radiation-hardened and radiation-tolerant GaN-based power devices address critical spaceborne environments for applications such as power supplies, motor drives, ion thrusters, and more.eGaN is a registered trademark of Efficient Power Conversion Corporation, Inc.Follow EPC Space on social media:LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, TwitterPress ContactEPC Space: Maurizio Di Paolo Emilio - email:...

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EPC Space Expands Radiation-Tolerant GaN HEMT Portfolio with Plastic QFN and Hermetic Packaging Options News Provided By Efficient Power Conversion November 18, 2026, 08:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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