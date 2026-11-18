MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The BJP on Wednesday launched an attack on the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on the Indian economy during an interaction at an international platform. The party accused him of making baseless allegations and attempting to tarnish the country's image abroad.

Rahul Gandhi criticised the state of India's economy while speaking at Columbia University in the United States, describing the country as sitting on an "economic disaster". He also alleged that India was facing "massive" unemployment and serious problems in its education system.

His comments triggered a strong reaction from the BJP, which accused the Congress leader of acting as an "anti-India Leader of Opposition" and questioned his intentions behind making such statements during foreign visits.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters here on Wednesday, the party's national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said Gandhi has once again made baseless claims and statements aimed at damaging India's reputation on foreign soil.

"During his foreign visit to Columbia University in the United States, Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition, has once again made baseless statements, made false claims without facts, and said things that appear to be part of a conspiracy to defame India, something he is known for. His statements have left every Indian feeling ashamed of such an anti-India Leader of the Opposition," Bhatia said.

He argued that at a time when India is emerging as a "strong" nation on the global stage, Gandhi is choosing to use international platforms to make critical remarks about the country rather than acknowledge its progress.

"People say Rahul Gandhi behaves childishly and is immature. Everyone knows that he is immature. However, when the Leader of Opposition makes such poisonous remarks on foreign soil, it becomes clear that he is anti-India, a cunning individual and India's Mir Jafar. Whenever a session of Parliament is approaching, Rahul Gandhi travels abroad. The Winter Session is coming up, and he has followed the same pattern before previous sessions as well. Does he travel abroad to seek guidance from his foreign masters?" the BJP spokesperson questioned.

Bhatia further alleged that Gandhi wanted to undermine the political stability that, according to him, had characterised the country under the present government for the past 12 years.

"He wishes to see the end of the stability that has characterised the strong and steady government India has had for the past 12 years," Bhatia said.

Escalating his criticism, the BJP leader alleged that Gandhi's foreign visits were accompanied by attempts to create doubts about India's democratic institutions and economic strength. He claimed the Congress leader is seeking to destabilise the country despite its established democratic framework and resilient economy.

"I would like to share this: every time Rahul Gandhi travels abroad, he carries a sinister design -- a malicious conspiracy -- against India's vibrant, robust, and internally strong democracy. He targets a nation that is stable and possesses a resilient economy. Rahul Gandhi -- an anarchist who happens to be India's Leader of the Opposition; it is our misfortune to have such an LoP -- seeks, as I have often said, to replicate the models seen in Bangladesh, Nepal, or Sri Lanka to destabilise our country, Bharat," he added.

Bhatia also accused Gandhi of making statements without adequate factual research and relying on what he described as lies and propaganda to criticise the country.

"He excels at making statements laden with lies and propaganda, devoid of any factual research; he defames our nation by making appalling remarks. Today, the citizens of our country are asking themselves: 'We have done no wrong -- why, then, must we have a Leader of the Opposition who is not only immature, a 'part-timer,' and irresponsible, but also fundamentally anti-India?'" Bhatia questioned.

The BJP leader asserted that Gandhi travelled abroad "perhaps to consult his 'master,' George Soros, on what needs to be done to destabilise India's democracy" and "enjoys taking instructions from Ilhan Omar, the US politician he once met".

"Therefore, today, based on facts, we must rebut the anti-India, irresponsible leader, Rahul Gandhi," Bhatia said.