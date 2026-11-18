MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Bijapur, Nov 18 (IANS) Security forces recovered a significant Naxalite arms dump containing 50 Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL) shells during a joint search operation in the forests of Pujarikanker under the Usur police station area in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the operation was carried out by teams from Usur, Awapalli and Pamed police stations along with a company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

According to police officials, the forces thoroughly combed several suspicious locations in the dense forest area of Pujarikanker.

During the search, a carefully concealed dump earlier hidden by Naxalites was located, and the 50 BGL shells were recovered from it.

Officials said the recovery of such a large quantity of BGL shells is significant as these are used by Maoist cadres to target security forces and infrastructure.

The Usur police station has initiated necessary legal proceedings in connection with the seized explosive material.

The successful operation is part of the sustained anti-Naxal campaign being conducted in the Bijapur region.

Security forces have been intensifying area domination exercises, search operations and demining drives to dismantle the remaining Maoist infrastructure and ensure the safety of local residents.

In a public appeal, the Bijapur Police said they are continuously conducting search operations and demining exercises across the region to establish lasting peace, security and development.

Citizens have been urged to immediately inform the nearest police station or security camp if they come across any suspicious objects or explosive material. People have been specifically advised not to touch any such items and to maintain a safe distance from them.

Police officials reiterated that the cooperation of local residents remains crucial in eliminating the residual Naxal presence.

The recovery of the dump is expected to further restrict the operational capability of the ultras in the area.

Security forces remain committed to flushing out leftover Maoist cadres and their war-like stores so that developmental activities can progress unhindered in the erstwhile conflict-affected zones of Bijapur.

Further investigations are underway to ascertain the origin of the recovered shells and any links to active Naxal groups operating in the south Bastar region.