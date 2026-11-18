MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Indian equity markets, supported by returning foreign portfolio investor (FPI) inflows, resilient corporate earnings and sustained domestic participation, warrants a constructive but selective investment approach, a report said on Wednesday.

The report from PL Wealth Management suggested large-cap and flexi-cap strategies, staggered exposure to mid- and small-cap stocks, and high-quality short-duration fixed-income investments.

The report said that main macro concern is consumer price inflation that rose to 6.09 per cent in October 2026, exceeding the RBI's upper tolerance limit of 6 per cent, while food inflation accelerated to 8.94 per cent from 7.74 per cent in September.

The interim results for the September 2026 quarter for 230 companies (excluding oil marketing companies) show profits growth of 30 per cent for large-cap companies, 26 per cent for mid-cap companies and 34 per cent for small-cap companies. Some 43 per cent of companies exceeded expectations, compared to 24 per cent that fell short, and profit increased in 29 out of 32 sectors.

For mid- and small-cap strategies, the preference is to build exposure gradually through SIPs and STPs over six to twelve months rather than making concentrated lump-sum investments. Banks and financial services, IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, power and utilities, and manufacturing remain preferred sectors, backed by earnings visibility and structural growth opportunities.

Nifty has gained nearly 10 per cent since its October close, aided by renewed foreign investor interest and stronger-than-expected earnings, the report said, but elevated inflation, global interest-rate uncertainty, food-price pressures and geopolitical risks warrant caution.

The monsoon deficit at 12.6 per cent and the likely El Nino induced disruptions may add to food price pressures, it forecasted, adding that movement in crude oil and currency continue to remain other important factors influencing the inflation outlook.

“Given ongoing inflation pressures, we believe monetary policy may remain restrictive for longer, and further rate adjustments may be made depending on incoming inflation and growth data,” the report said.

Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year government security stood at about 7.22 percent as of November 12, down from 7.41 percent at the end of October.

-IANS

aar/pk