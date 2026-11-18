MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) NDA leaders on Wednesday launched a strong attack on Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, over his remarks on India's economy, unemployment and education system at Columbia University, accusing him of tarnishing the country's image on foreign soil and acting in the interests of anti-India forces.

Telangana BJP leader T.R. Srinivas alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi had begun a foreign tour with the objective of defaming and demeaning India abroad.

“Rahul Gandhi started his yatra of defaming and demeaning India on foreign shores. At Columbia University, he was talking about a 'dead economy'. He was talking about an economic disaster. He was talking about democracy having been killed, claiming the BJP is this, the RSS is that, and whatnot. Rahul Gandhi, my simple question to you is: In whose lap are you sitting at Columbia University, talking like this? Which agenda do you want to forward?” Srinivas said.

Srinivas also accused the Congress of being responsible for the decline of India's education system, referring to the political developments of 1967, when LoP Gandhi's grandmother and late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was in an alliance with the Communists.

“Rahul Gandhi should go back to 1967 to understand the harm to the education system of India when his grandmother was in an alliance with the Communists. That is where the education system was actually hit the most. You claim that the education system in India is a failure; that is the birth of it. And today we (BJP) are trying to correct it,” he claimed.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC spoke to IANS and said that some political leaders visited Columbia University to insult Indians and alleged that their political careers were driven by Opposition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She urged people to look at reports by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, saying these would show that India was among the world's fastest-growing economies.

Contrasting the economic performance under the previous UPA government with the current dispensation, NC referred to the 2G spectrum allocation controversy, the coal allocation controversy, the Commonwealth Games controversy, and high inflation. She said GST collections had reached record levels and growth indicators were performing strongly.

“Some parties just want to defame the government, defame Bharat, and engage in politics of hatred. The moment you take a positive approach, you will realise where India has reached to become a Viksit Bharat,” she said.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also criticised LoP Gandhi, alleging that several Opposition leaders were acting at the behest of international forces hostile to India.

“Be it Rahul Gandhi, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, or Mamata Banerjee - all of them are acting at the behest of anti-India international forces and doing many things that no patriot should do. Congress is an old political party, and its 'Yuvraj' Rahul Gandhi continuously engages in such acts. We strongly condemn this, and wherever elections are held, the public will respond to them democratically using their constitutional rights,” Maurya said.

Bihar Minister Ram Kripal Yadav said LoP Gandhi was damaging the Congress through his remarks and questioned the propriety of criticising one's own country on an international platform.

“Rahul Gandhi has ruined the Congress and will continue to do so. Tell me, would anyone complain about their own country abroad? A patriot would never do that. You are bringing disrepute to the country on an international platform. The people of the country will never forgive you,” Yadav said.

BJP Jharkhand leader Pratul Shah Deo also made remarks about LoP Gandhi's references to Colombia, questioning whether he had a particular connection with the country. Deo referred to when LoP Gandhi reportedly spoke about taking his girlfriend to a place his parents used to visit during the launch of Sonia Gandhi's book.

Deo objected to his description of the Indian economy as a“dead economy”. Citing a World Bank report, he claimed that India's real GDP growth stood at 7.8 per cent, while nominal growth was above 9 per cent.