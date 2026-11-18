MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 18 (IANS) Newly-elected Bihar Legislative Council members Banshidhar Brajwasi and Rahul Raj have received major relief after the Legislative Council Secretariat dismissed all petitions seeking cancellation of their membership under the anti-defection law, after the two Independents were accused of joining the BJP.

The decision was taken on the directions of the Acting Chairman, with the Secretariat ruling that the petitions failed to fulfil the prescribed legal and procedural requirements.

The dismissal has temporarily removed the threat to the membership of the two MLCs.

Deputy Secretary, Manoj Kumar, issued separate official letters explaining the grounds for rejecting the petitions.

According to the Secretariat, the applications did not comply with the provisions of the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution and the Bihar Legislative Council Members' Rules, 1994.

They were, therefore, found unfit for consideration and dismissed at the preliminary stage.

Five RJD leaders - Abdul Bari Siddiqui, Dr Sunil Kumar Singh, Shashi Yadav, Rajiv Kumar and Afaq Ahmed - had filed petitions seeking action against Brajwasi and Rahul Raj under the anti-defection law and cancellation of their membership.

Five other applicants, including Jan Suraaj leader and former MLA Kishor Kumar, had also approached the Secretariat.

The group included Sandeep Kumar, advocate Ramesh Kumar Singh Chandel, Rupesh Kumar Kunwar and Vimohan Kumar.

The Secretariat rejected these petitions as well, stating that only a sitting member of the Legislative Council was entitled to file such a disqualification petition.

Individuals who were not members of the House did not have the authority to initiate such proceedings.

The Secretariat also identified procedural shortcomings in the applications filed by the RJD leaders.

These included failure to use the prescribed format and deficiencies in the required affidavits and verification process.

The controversy began after Brajwasi and Rahul Raj won the recent Legislative Council elections as independent candidates.

A few days after their victory, both visited the BJP office in Patna.

Photographs showing them wearing BJP scarves and holding membership receipts subsequently triggered allegations that they had joined the party.

The RJD and Jan Suraaj demanded action under the anti-defection law.

However, the two MLCs and the BJP maintained that they had only extended external support and had not formally joined the party.

With all the petitions now dismissed on procedural and legal grounds, Brajwasi and Rahul Raj have secured temporary relief.