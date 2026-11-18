MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 18 (IANS) The Bengaluru Police have formed special teams to identify and arrest those responsible for setting a 45-year-old man ablaze in the city, while efforts are also underway to trace his family members.

The victim, identified as Syed Hazi, suffered severe burn injuries after unidentified persons allegedly tied him up, poured petrol on him and set him on fire in a hilly area behind Jain Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday morning. He managed to reach the lower part of the hill after the attack, following which police personnel rushed him to a hospital.

South Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Vamsi Krishna, who visited the scene of crime, said the police received information about the incident through their helpline, and Hoysala patrol staff immediately attended to the victim and shifted him to the hospital.

"One person had been tied up, and a cloth material was used before petrol was poured on him and he was set on fire. We received information through our helpline. The incident took place in a hilly area behind Jain Hospital in Girinagar. The victim managed to come down, and our Hoysala staff immediately attended to him and shifted him to Victoria Hospital," he said.

The hospital initially informed the police that the victim had suffered around 60 to 70 per cent burn injuries and his condition was critical. He had sustained burns to his chest and lungs as well.

The police said they were yet to establish the victim's complete background and trace his family. Preliminary information suggested that Syed Hazi, aged around 45, had earlier resided in Padarayanapura and was mostly working as a ragpicker. However, the police have not been able to locate his relatives or obtain details about his family.

"We are still trying to trace his family details. We have come to know that he earlier resided in Padarayanapura and worked mostly as a ragpicker. We are clueless about the accused at this stage. We are preparing three to four teams to crack the case. The police inspector and ACP are investigating the matter, and we are making sincere efforts to identify and arrest those involved," DCP Vamsi Krishna said.

The incident came to light after the victim was allegedly attacked and set on fire in the early hours of Wednesday. According to preliminary information, the assailants tied him up before pouring petrol on him and setting him ablaze. The accused are suspected to have fled after the attack.

The victim reportedly managed to escape from the spot and reach the lower part of the hilly area despite suffering severe burns. Police personnel who received information about the incident rushed to the spot and shifted him to a hospital.

The police are investigating the circumstances that led to the attack, the identity of the assailants and the possible motive. Teams are also gathering information about the victim's movements and background to establish whether he was known to the attackers.

The exact sequence of events and the motive behind the attack are yet to be ascertained. The victim's critical condition has also made it difficult for investigators to obtain his statement.