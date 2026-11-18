Kuwait Air Defenses Engage “Hostile” Drones as Iran Tensions Flare
(MENAFN) Air defenses in Kuwait were activated early Wednesday against what the military described as “hostile” drones, in the latest sign of spreading regional instability.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said in a statement that any blasts heard by residents would be caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming threats. It called on the public to comply with safety and security instructions from authorities.
The statement gave no indication of where the drones came from and offered no information on casualties or damage.
The alert followed a report Tuesday by Iranian broadcaster IRIB that US forces had hit multiple sites on Qeshm Island in Iran.
The US and Israel began a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and opened negotiations. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Armed Forces said in a statement that any blasts heard by residents would be caused by air defense systems intercepting the incoming threats. It called on the public to comply with safety and security instructions from authorities.
The statement gave no indication of where the drones came from and offered no information on casualties or damage.
The alert followed a report Tuesday by Iranian broadcaster IRIB that US forces had hit multiple sites on Qeshm Island in Iran.
The US and Israel began a war against Iran on Feb. 28. Tehran retaliated with attacks on Israel and on US military facilities in Arab countries.
In June, Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding and opened negotiations. Those talks later stalled over disagreements on how to guarantee safe and free navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
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