The Border Security Force (BSF) has released the Constable Tradesman Admit Card 2026 for candidates shortlisted for the second stage of its recruitment process. Hall passes for the 2024–2025 recruitment cycle were released on November 17, 2026, and applicants who passed the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) may now obtain their e-admit cards via the official recruitment site, gov.

The written examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on December 2, 2026, at examination centres across the country. The aim of the hiring campaign is to fill 3,588 Constable (Tradesman) positions. A total of 1,81,143 applicants who passed the physical exams have been selected to take the written test.

BSF Tradesman CBT Exam 2026: Shift Timings

The BSF Constable Tradesman written examination is scheduled for December 2, 2026. The two-hour CBT will be conducted in three shifts at examination centres across India.

First shift: 9:00 am to 11:00 am (2 hours)

Second shift: 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm (2 hours)

Third shift: 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm (2 hours)

How to Download BSF Tradesman Admit Card 2026?

Eligible candidates can access their hall tickets through the official BSF recruitment website. They can follow these steps to download the admit card:



Visit the official recruitment portal at gov.

Look for the Constable Tradesman written examination admit card link.

Click on the relevant download option.

Enter the required login credentials, such as the registration number or roll number.

Complete the captcha verification, if displayed.

Click on the Submit or Login button.

The BSF Tradesman admit card will appear on the screen. Download the hall ticket and take a clear printout for the examination.

The force has also sent the admit card download link to the registered email addresses and mobile numbers provided by candidates during the application process.

The BSF has clarified that admit cards will not be dispatched by post. Applicants should carefully verify their personal information, examination date, shift and centre details after downloading the document.