In a disturbing incident at Howrah Railway Station, a male passenger was allegedly manhandled by a Railway Police officer following a dispute over a train ticket on Tuesday, November 17.

In a video shared by Gem of Railway on its X (formerly Twitter), which went viral on social media, the passenger was seen explaining his side of the argument regarding ticket regularisation and fines, before the situation escalated sharply as he attempted to document the interaction on his mobile phone.

As the passenger was recording, a uniformed police officer grabbed his collar and attempted to snatch his phone while shouting down his protests and threatening further action amid the chaos on the crowded platform.

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How Did Confrontation Unfold?

The Howrah Railway Station, which is one of the busiest transit hubs in the country, witnessed chaotic scenes as the argument between station personnel and the commuter spiralled out of control.

In a video, the passenger claimed that they had approached the ticket counter to obtain valid tickets after being assured they would be issued. However, he alleged that station staff later accused them of travelling without tickets and pressured them to pay penalties, despite seeking permission earlier. As the confrontation grew, the police officer stepped in on behalf of ticket-checking staff.

Instead of acting as a neutral mediator, the officers quickly resorted to physical aggression, grabbing the collar of the passenger's shirt and attempting to forcibly confiscate his phone as he tried to record the high-handed treatment.

A boy entered the Howrah railway station to book a train ticket to Bhubaneswar after taking permission from an on-duty police officer. However, railway staff allegedly insisted that he book the ticket with fine through them and threatened not to let him leave otherwise.

When he tried to record the incident, a uniformed police officer allegedly grabbed him by the collar and tried to snatch his phone.

Why should a passenger be forced to book a ticket through staff? And who gave the police officer the right to manhandle him?

- Gems Of Railway (@GemsOfRailway) November 17, 2026

The passenger's backmailing allegations against station staff, claiming they were initially told tickets would be issued before being penalized, have added a layer of controversy to the episode.

Since Howrah Railway Station is one of India's busiest railway hubs, the incident has raised concerns over passenger treatment, the handling of ticket-related disputes, and the alleged use of physical force by uniformed personnel.

Video Of Passenger Being Manhandled Sparks Outrage Online

The viral video of the male passenger being manhandled by a uniformed officer triggered widespread outrage on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter), with several users demanding strict action against the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel involved.

Taking to their X handles, many questioned the officer's conduct and called for an investigation, while others raised doubts about the passenger's account, pointing out that ticket counters are located outside the station premises.

Another section of users also tagged Railway authorities and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, seeking accountability and action over the incident, stating that a uniformed police officer has no right to manhandle passengers or grab them by the collar simply for recording a video.

@GemsOfRailway @drmhowrah @EasternRailway @RPF_INDIA @ErRpf Strict action should be taken against this RPF Officials and matter needs to be investigated. No one has right to grab the collar of a person for just recording a video.

@AshwiniVaishnaw

- CCID (@CCID_T) November 17, 2026

@GemsOfRailway But why is it necessary to go inside the station to book a ticket? The ticket counter is outside.

- DILIP KR SINGH मोदी का परिवार (@DILIPKRSINGH303) November 17, 2026

@GemsOfRailway The first basic behaviour of police starts with grabbing the collar then anything else.

What training were they given??

How to behave like thugs in police uniform?? @RPF_INDIA

- Roy (@ccrayby) November 18, 2026

@GemsOfRailway Shameful behaviour by @RailMinIndia! Strict action must be taken against the police personnel and ticket collector involved.

@ndtv @aajtak @MamataOfficial @narendramodi @AmitShah @RahulGandhi @BBCBreaking

- Avinash Roy (@Avinashabroy) November 17, 2026

@GemsOfRailway There is no ticket counter inside the station. I am a local. The boy is lying. The ticket counter is outside the station or platform areas.

- AAYUSH and EAST BENGAL ❤️ (@AAYUSHandEB) November 17, 2026

@GemsOfRailway @drmhowrah @AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia how can he grab the collar of anyone. If he is student he is nt paying taxes. So, do w are & amp; his parents are & amp; in some way he is by paying for ticket.

Thy hv no right to manhandle out of anger. You must teach our tax slaves behaviour.

- Subham (@Roy330821201) November 17, 2026

@GemsOfRailway But why he entered inside station. Ticket counters are always outside

- Grogu (@Grogu001) November 18, 2026

@GemsOfRailway How dare he catches anybody by collar. Nothing but high handedness of his uniform. Suspend him immediately and next he does it terminate him from his job. How do these sorts get into such jobs. Hopeless people in uniform

- RAVI MENON,No regret's,only lessons in life⚔ (@RaviMen48172263) November 18, 2026

What action been taken on that RPF and a lady women?

@drmhowrah @EasternRailway @RPF_INDIA @ErRpf

@AshwiniVaishnaw @RailMinIndia @PMOIndia

- Fight for Right (@Yoyotisu) November 18, 2026

Meanwhile, there has been no official statement from the Railway authorities or the Railway Protection Force (RPF) regarding the incident or any disciplinary action against the personnel involved.

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