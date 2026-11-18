MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Daniel Vettori has revealed that Travis Head's decision to sit out the IPL 2027 season to prioritise Australia's commitments was a significant factor behind the franchise releasing the Australian opener, as SRH look to retain their core group while addressing gaps in the squad at the upcoming auction.

Head, who has been an integral part of Hyderabad's batting line-up over the last three seasons, will not feature in the franchise's plans for the next IPL campaign. Vettori said the decision came after the team assessed player availability alongside its retention strategy for the final year of the existing cycle.

“The reason behind retentions, it being the final year of the cycle was obviously a big focus this time. But we also wanted to understand that we had a good season last year and wanted to retain the core of the squad, while also understanding that we were after some improvements and had some issues with player availability.

“Player availability was a huge part of it. Travis Head, who's been an integral part of the side for the last three years, has decided that he wants to sit out the season. He's got a massive year coming up for Australia, and he's going to prioritise that. So it's sad that he's not going to be with us, but we are very grateful for his contributions over the last three years,” Vettori told JioStar.

With Head's departure creating an opening in the batting department, SRH will look to identify players who can fit into their existing combination and expand the team's options. Vettori said the franchise would assess released players from other teams, particularly batters who could benefit from playing their home matches in Hyderabad.

“I think every team looks at the gaps in their squad or their team, and it's just about trying to find improvements. We may find a player from a team that's been released and feel like he can really suit our squad and playing style. Particularly from a batting perspective, it's a great place to bat.

“So if there is someone released who maybe hasn't been successful at a certain venue, they can come to Hyderabad and really blossom. So, those are the sorts of players we'll be looking for to complement our squad. We're fortunate that we have such a strong team and a strong playing XI, and hopefully we get one or two players who can really contribute to that,” he added.

The SRH coach indicated that the franchise would approach the auction with an emphasis on finding suitable additions rather than making sweeping changes, having already identified the core it wants to carry forward.