Anwar Ibrahim Urges Reform of Global Multilateral System
(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Wednesday called for a transformation of the international multilateral system to reflect what he described as a new era of "confidence and assertiveness."
Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Anwar urged advanced economies to give emerging and developing nations more opportunities to share in global economic growth.
"The entire multilateral framework must change. We have passed the colonial imperialistic era. We have entered a new era with more confidence and assertiveness," he said.
He stressed that smaller nations and developing economies should be treated with "respect, dignity and equality."
Anwar also argued that countries should refrain from imposing their political positions or domestic circumstances on others, emphasizing instead the importance of trade and investment as means of delivering benefits to their populations.
The two-day APEC summit opened Wednesday in Shenzhen, located in China's Guangdong province, bringing together leaders and representatives from 21 member economies under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together."
Key attendees include Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
US President Donald Trump is also expected to visit Shenzhen for meetings.
Speaking at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, Anwar urged advanced economies to give emerging and developing nations more opportunities to share in global economic growth.
"The entire multilateral framework must change. We have passed the colonial imperialistic era. We have entered a new era with more confidence and assertiveness," he said.
He stressed that smaller nations and developing economies should be treated with "respect, dignity and equality."
Anwar also argued that countries should refrain from imposing their political positions or domestic circumstances on others, emphasizing instead the importance of trade and investment as means of delivering benefits to their populations.
The two-day APEC summit opened Wednesday in Shenzhen, located in China's Guangdong province, bringing together leaders and representatives from 21 member economies under the theme "To Prosper and Win the Future Together."
Key attendees include Russian President Vladimir Putin, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
US President Donald Trump is also expected to visit Shenzhen for meetings.
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