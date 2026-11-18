Navy Nominee Cao Admits Iran War Strains Fleet at Hearing
(MENAFN) Democratic senators pressed Hung Cao, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the US Navy, on Tuesday over the price of the war with Iran and the strain it is placing on the fleet.
At a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Tammy Duckworth confronted Cao, who has been acting Navy secretary since April, over whether he had urged the Pentagon’s leadership to stop the fighting.
“Did you push (Defense) Secretary (Pete) Hegseth to end this war? Did you tell him?” Duckworth said.
“It’s not within my purview to do that,” said Cao.
“It is within your purview,” Duckworth replied.
“But Senator, I mean, the Iranians have been killing us for 47 years,” Cao said.
Duckworth branded the war “a failure of leadership by President (Donald) Trump and the unqualified yes-men he’s installed,” adding: “It sounds like you want to be one of those.”
Later in the hearing, Cao acknowledged the toll on the service but defended the campaign. “This war, again, I know it’s a strain on our Navy,” Cao said, but argued that “it’s really set China back on their heels.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren then pressed Cao on money, asking about the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.
“What is the daily cost of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports?” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.
“Senator, I do not know the daily cost, ma’am,” Cao said.
“You’ve been running this thing since April and you don’t have any idea what that costs?” Warren said.
Cao later agreed with an independent estimate Warren cited of about $32.5 million a day. Warren said that amounts to “about a billion dollars a month just on this blockade.”
On the damage from Iranian strikes on the US naval base in Bahrain, Cao said a full assessment had not been possible because “it’s a non-permissive area for us to go.”
Warren cited a Wall Street Journal estimate of at least $400 million in damage, which she said is not included in Pentagon estimates of the war’s cost.
“We should not spend another cent on this war,” she said.
At a confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Sen. Tammy Duckworth confronted Cao, who has been acting Navy secretary since April, over whether he had urged the Pentagon’s leadership to stop the fighting.
“Did you push (Defense) Secretary (Pete) Hegseth to end this war? Did you tell him?” Duckworth said.
“It’s not within my purview to do that,” said Cao.
“It is within your purview,” Duckworth replied.
“But Senator, I mean, the Iranians have been killing us for 47 years,” Cao said.
Duckworth branded the war “a failure of leadership by President (Donald) Trump and the unqualified yes-men he’s installed,” adding: “It sounds like you want to be one of those.”
Later in the hearing, Cao acknowledged the toll on the service but defended the campaign. “This war, again, I know it’s a strain on our Navy,” Cao said, but argued that “it’s really set China back on their heels.”
Sen. Elizabeth Warren then pressed Cao on money, asking about the US naval blockade of Iranian ports.
“What is the daily cost of the US naval blockade on Iranian ports?” said Senator Elizabeth Warren.
“Senator, I do not know the daily cost, ma’am,” Cao said.
“You’ve been running this thing since April and you don’t have any idea what that costs?” Warren said.
Cao later agreed with an independent estimate Warren cited of about $32.5 million a day. Warren said that amounts to “about a billion dollars a month just on this blockade.”
On the damage from Iranian strikes on the US naval base in Bahrain, Cao said a full assessment had not been possible because “it’s a non-permissive area for us to go.”
Warren cited a Wall Street Journal estimate of at least $400 million in damage, which she said is not included in Pentagon estimates of the war’s cost.
“We should not spend another cent on this war,” she said.
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