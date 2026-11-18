Japan Records Trade Shortfall as Rising Oil Costs Outpace Export Growth
(MENAFN) Japan recorded a trade deficit of 476.5 billion yen ($3 billion) in October, as increased crude oil import expenses outweighed a strong performance in exports, according to government figures released Wednesday.
The shortfall decreased from the revised 556.5 billion yen ($3.5 billion) registered in September, data from the Finance Ministry showed.
Imports climbed 21.6% compared with the same month last year, reaching 12.2 trillion yen ($76.8 billion) and extending their growth for a ninth consecutive month. However, the increase was below economists' expectations of a 25.8% rise.
Crude oil import costs surged 60.5%, reflecting higher energy prices linked to the Iran war, although the volume of oil imported declined 0.7%. Japan also recorded increased purchases of semiconductors and other electronic components.
Meanwhile, exports expanded 20.5% year-on-year to 11.8 trillion yen ($74.3 billion), marking the 14th consecutive month of growth and reversing a slowdown recorded over the previous two months. The increase exceeded market forecasts of 20% and accelerated from September's revised growth rate of 16.5%.
Shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment recorded the strongest gains, with their value rising 49.7%. Motor vehicle exports also increased 19.9% compared with the previous year.
Among Japan's major trading partners, exports to the United States grew 23.9% year-on-year, while shipments to China rose 13.3%.
The shortfall decreased from the revised 556.5 billion yen ($3.5 billion) registered in September, data from the Finance Ministry showed.
Imports climbed 21.6% compared with the same month last year, reaching 12.2 trillion yen ($76.8 billion) and extending their growth for a ninth consecutive month. However, the increase was below economists' expectations of a 25.8% rise.
Crude oil import costs surged 60.5%, reflecting higher energy prices linked to the Iran war, although the volume of oil imported declined 0.7%. Japan also recorded increased purchases of semiconductors and other electronic components.
Meanwhile, exports expanded 20.5% year-on-year to 11.8 trillion yen ($74.3 billion), marking the 14th consecutive month of growth and reversing a slowdown recorded over the previous two months. The increase exceeded market forecasts of 20% and accelerated from September's revised growth rate of 16.5%.
Shipments of semiconductor manufacturing equipment recorded the strongest gains, with their value rising 49.7%. Motor vehicle exports also increased 19.9% compared with the previous year.
Among Japan's major trading partners, exports to the United States grew 23.9% year-on-year, while shipments to China rose 13.3%.
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