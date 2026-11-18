Israel Says Weighing Response as UK Sanctions 8 Settlement Firms
(MENAFN) Israel will retaliate against Britain, Foreign Minister Gideon Saar warned Tuesday, after London imposed sanctions on companies tied to settlement expansion in the occupied West Bank.
Writing on X, Saar said his government was weighing a range of responses and described the move as a “hostile act.”
He argued the measures hit law-abiding private businesses, and said Israel would examine new ways to support settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Earlier Tuesday, the British Foreign Office unveiled sanctions on eight construction and property development firms, saying the step was meant to choke off financing for further illegal settlement building.
The package also named Tzav 9, an Israeli group the ministry said had organized and carried out blockades of humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza as recently as October.
The announcement came just ahead of the final bidding deadlines for the E1 settlement project near occupied East Jerusalem, which Britain says endangers the viability of a two-state solution.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband cautioned companies against taking part in the project.
“Do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution,” he said.
Writing on X, Saar said his government was weighing a range of responses and described the move as a “hostile act.”
He argued the measures hit law-abiding private businesses, and said Israel would examine new ways to support settlements in the occupied West Bank.
Earlier Tuesday, the British Foreign Office unveiled sanctions on eight construction and property development firms, saying the step was meant to choke off financing for further illegal settlement building.
The package also named Tzav 9, an Israeli group the ministry said had organized and carried out blockades of humanitarian aid convoys bound for Gaza as recently as October.
The announcement came just ahead of the final bidding deadlines for the E1 settlement project near occupied East Jerusalem, which Britain says endangers the viability of a two-state solution.
British Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband cautioned companies against taking part in the project.
“Do not bid, do not build, and do not profit from the destruction of the two-state solution,” he said.
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