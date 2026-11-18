Schumer Claims Votes to Keep Leader Post Despite Van Hollen Bid
(MENAFN) Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer declared Tuesday that he has the support to hold onto his post, brushing aside a leadership challenge from fellow Democrat Chris Van Hollen of Maryland.
“I’m confident I’ll be the next leader. I have the votes, and we’re all going to roll up our sleeves and we’re going to focus on lowering costs, ending corruption. Those are the things we’re focused on,” Schumer told reporters.
Pressed on whether the challenge, and the backing it has drawn from several Democratic lawmakers, points to weaknesses in his leadership, Schumer dismissed the idea and insisted the caucus remains unified.
“We are all united, together. I am confident I have the votes,” he said.
Van Hollen entered the race last week, saying the midterm election results showed voters want new leadership and a different direction for the party.
He has won endorsements from prominent colleagues, among them Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, and Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
The fight over the party’s top Senate job comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January.
“I’m confident I’ll be the next leader. I have the votes, and we’re all going to roll up our sleeves and we’re going to focus on lowering costs, ending corruption. Those are the things we’re focused on,” Schumer told reporters.
Pressed on whether the challenge, and the backing it has drawn from several Democratic lawmakers, points to weaknesses in his leadership, Schumer dismissed the idea and insisted the caucus remains unified.
“We are all united, together. I am confident I have the votes,” he said.
Van Hollen entered the race last week, saying the midterm election results showed voters want new leadership and a different direction for the party.
He has won endorsements from prominent colleagues, among them Bernie Sanders of Vermont, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, and Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon.
The fight over the party’s top Senate job comes as Democrats prepare to take control of Congress in January.
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