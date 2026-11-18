German Business Presence In Azerbaijan Reaches 210 Companies - Minister
According to Bayramov, political consultations exist between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Germany and are of particular importance.
"To date, 80 different documents have been signed between the two countries and remain in force. In the first nine months of 2026, the trade volume reached $1 billion. Germany's investments in Azerbaijan amount to nearly $950 million," the minister added.
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