MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A total of 210 German companies are actively operating in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint briefing with German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul on Wednesday, November 18, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.

According to Bayramov, political consultations exist between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Germany and are of particular importance.

"To date, 80 different documents have been signed between the two countries and remain in force. In the first nine months of 2026, the trade volume reached $1 billion. Germany's investments in Azerbaijan amount to nearly $950 million," the minister added.