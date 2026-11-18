Azerbaijan Holds High Importance In Energy Supply For Europe - German FM
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan holds high importance in energy supply for Europe, German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul said during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday, November 18, Trend 's correspondent covering the event reports.
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