Azerbaijan's Ukraine Aid Contribution To European Stability, Germany Says
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Germany thanks Azerbaijan for the aid provided to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul said during a joint briefing with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.
According to Wadephul, the aid is a great contribution to maintaining stability in Europe.
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