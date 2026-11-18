Azerbaijan Ready For Discussions On Azerbaijani-German University FM
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 18. Azerbaijan is ready to initiate and accelerate discussions regarding an Azerbaijani-German university, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint briefing with German Foreign Minister Johann David Wadephul on Wednesday, November 18, Trend 's correspondent reports from the event.
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