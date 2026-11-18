Germany Thanks President Ilham Aliyev For His Steps Towards Peace With Armenia
“Azerbaijan noted that it's always ready to sign a peace treaty with Armenia. We thank the President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, for this step,” he remarked.
The German minister also reaffirmed Germany's readiness to do everything possible to help secure lasting peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia.
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