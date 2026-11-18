MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Paris

Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT), a global automation platform powering secure, sustainable business connections, has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Mailroom Solutions and Services 2026 Vendor Assessment (IDC #US52993325, July 2026). Quadient believes this is a recognition of the breadth of the company's physical and digital mailroom portfolio and of its strategy to help organizations modernize their business-critical communications, with a focus on security, governance and operational control.

According to Rober Palmer, Research Vice President, IDC,“As businesses re-think how information moves across the organization, the mailroom is moving from a traditional back-office function to a more strategic element of enterprise information management. Quadient's differentiation is in the breadth of its physical and digital mailroom solutions, bringing together mail automation, cloud platforms and customer communications management with a strong emphasis on security, compliance and operational visibility. The result is an integrated offering that allows organizations to modernize at their own pace, improve governance and create more connected, resilient information flows as the business needs change."

Quadient's portfolio combines physical mail automation equipment, cloud-based outbound mail platforms, and digital mailroom solutions, giving organizations a flexible foundation for ongoing modernization. By connecting existing physical mail operations with digital capabilities, Quadient enables businesses to automate more, streamline workflows, and adapt to evolving operational and technology requirements without disrupting critical processes.

The IDC MarketScape identified a number of strengths in the Quadient offering, namely the breadth of its hardware-to-cloud mailroom ecosystem, its continued focus on security and compliance, its customer communications management capabilities and its data driven insights and reporting. These are all features which help organizations to secure their sensitive data and maintain the integrity of their documents throughout the communications lifecycle with greater visibility, traceability and control over the capture, processing and distribution of information.

"To us, being positioned as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is a reflection of our commitment to helping organizations go beyond the traditional mail processing environment and make the mailroom a more strategic part of the business," said Phil Hutchison, VP Revenue Operations & Transformation, Mail, Quadient. "As businesses are under increasing pressure to modernize while at the same time protect their information and maintain service continuity, they need a solution that enables them to modernize at their own pace, with the right level of control. Our strategy is all about bridging the physical and digital world, giving customers the flexibility to modernize in a way that suits them. It's about enabling them to strengthen their governance, build more connected and resilient operations and ensure that information is flowing securely and efficiently throughout the organization to enable better business decisions and better long-term performance."

By enabling the integration of physical and digital communications Quadient helps organizations move towards more integrated mailroom operations, reducing the amount of manual work and improving the flow of business-critical information without the need to replace the whole of the existing infrastructure.

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About Quadient®

Quadient designs and builds human-centred, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver, and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at quadient.com.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each supplier's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of technology suppliers can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective suppliers.

Quadient press contact:

Emmeline May

Wildfire PR

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