Partnership spans sports betting, casino and prediction markets, with The Unit providing software development and QA services

DUNDALK, IRELAND, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Unit, a specialist in product design and software development for the betting and gaming industries, has signed an agreement with Matchbook, one of the world's longest-established betting exchanges, to support product development across a range of projects spanning sports betting, casino and prediction markets.The collaboration sees The Unit providing software development and quality assurance (QA) services, working closely with Matchbook's internal teams to support the development, strategy, testing and ongoing enhancement of its products and platforms.The partnership brings together The Unit's specialist industry-leading expertise in betting and gaming software development with Matchbook's established industry experience, supporting the operator's continued investment in its technology capabilities and product offering.Paddy Casey, Co-Founder of The Unit, said: "We're delighted to be working with Matchbook, one of the most established names in exchange betting, with a long history of innovation and an exciting vision for the future."We pride ourselves on the way in which we work as an extension of our partners' internal teams, bringing specialist expertise and development capabilities that complement their existing resources. Working with Matchbook across sports betting, casino and prediction markets is an exciting opportunity, and we're looking forward to building on the relationship."Founded in 2004, Matchbook has established itself as a leading peer-to-peer betting exchange, expanding its technology offering in recent years to include traditional sportsbook and casino products. They have recently relaunched the easyBet brand in partnership with easyGroup, and have moved into prediction markets with ADI PredictStreet. Most recently, Matchbook, whose territories include the UK, Ireland, Mexico and South Africa, completed the acquisition of fellow betting exchange Betdaq in October 2026, strengthening its position in the exchange betting market.Ronan McDonagh, CEO of Matchbook, said: "Delivering high-quality products is central to our ambitions as a business, and we're continually looking at ways to strengthen our capabilities and deliver the best possible experience for our customers."The Unit has brought valuable expertise and additional development capacity to our team, working collaboratively across several projects. Their understanding of the betting and gaming industry, combined with their technical capabilities and flexible approach, makes them a strong partner as we continue to develop our offering."The partnership further strengthens The Unit's growing portfolio of betting and gaming clients, demonstrating its ability to provide specialist development services across both established and emerging industry verticals.With delivery capabilities across Europe and North America, The Unit supports partners throughout the product lifecycle, from strategy and technical design to front-end and back-end development, mobile applications, UX/UI and ongoing product delivery.####ABOUT THE UNITThe Unit is an experienced product design and development company, headquartered in Ireland with offices in Gibraltar, Moldova and New York City, which builds innovative products and solutions for the sports betting and iGaming sector. The Unit's dedication to creating world-class, scalable products sets the company apart in key domains of expertise around product design and development, MarTech, and innovation for the iGaming industry. The Unit has delivered a wide range of products and services for notable names such as G2 Digital, PlayStar Casino, Xtremepush, 10star, GiG, Racing1, Sportingtech, TxODDS, and NorthStar Gaming.ABOUT MATCHBOOKEstablished in 2004, Matchbook is a peer-to-peer betting exchange and market technology business with more than two decades of experience in sports betting and trading markets. Unlike a traditional bookmaker, Matchbook's exchange allows customers to bet against one another, backing and laying outcomes at prices created through the market. In 2024, Matchbook partnered with easyGroup to launch easyBet, and it has since expanded into prediction markets through its partnership with ADI PredictStreet, including around the FIFA World Cup 2026. Matchbook is operated by Triplebet Limited and is licensed and regulated in Great Britain by the Gambling Commission.

Ryan Bailey

Red Knot Communications

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The Unit Secures Software Development Partnership with Matchbook News Provided By Red Knot November 18, 2026, 07:29 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Business & Economy, Technology



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