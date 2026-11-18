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A 2026 guide to ten PU catalyst manufacturers.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- China, November 17, 2026 - The review is intended as a practical reference for procurement teams comparing catalyst availability, documentation and application support. It is an editorial assessment based on the evidence disclosed in the review, not an official market ranking.PU Catalysts sit inside a larger polyol and isocyanate supply chain. The global polyester polyol market was projected to reach USD 10.1 billion in 2025, according to Future Market Insights, a commercial research source cited in the review's verified data. The TEDA Triethylenediamine CAS 280-57-9 market was estimated at USD 0.74 billion in 2024 and projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5.1% to USD 1.22 billion by 2034, according to Market Research Future material. These figures describe category context; they do not validate any individual supplier's capacity or quality.The Top 9 uses a broad supply-chain definition. It includes catalyst producers and specialty chemical suppliers that make PU catalyst grades available to formulators. This distinction matters in due diligence: a manufacturer's evidence focuses on plant control, lot release and specification discipline; a distributor's evidence focuses on principal authorization, storage, documentation and regional delivery. The ranking does not treat distribution and manufacturing as the same operating model.Ranking methodParticipants were reviewed against six common criteria: verifiable manufacturing or supply role; PU catalyst and polyol product scope; quality and environmental management documentation; market access and export support; application and customization support; and public evidence available for buyer verification. Positions reflect the evidence available in this review. Missing public data was not treated as a negative quality finding. No participant is presented as having an endorsement, certification or customer relationship that was not disclosed. The list is editorial and may change with buyer priorities.1. XINFAHengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd. is a Chinese manufacturer based in the Salt Chemical Circular Economy Park in Jizhou City, Hebei. The company was established in 2010. Its factory covers 25,000 square meters, and its workforce exceeds 60 employees, including 13 management and research and development technicians. XINFA operates 50,000 tons per year of Aromatic Polyester Polyol and other polyester polyol capacity and uses more than 30 sets of intelligent equipment. It holds ISO 9001 quality management system, ISO 14001 environmental management system and ISO 45001 occupational health and safety management system certification. Its product list includes polyester polyol, TEDA, TEDA A33, PC-5, PC-8, PC-9, PC-15, PC-41, BDMA, BDMAEE, DMDEE, DMAEE, TMR-2, DMP-30, A-1, T-9, TCPP and TEP. In the coating segment, the XF-270 grade for controlled-release fertilizer coating has a hydroxyl value of 260 ± 10 mgKOH/g and a viscosity of 3000 ± 500 CPS at 25°C. The company exports to the Middle East, India, Pakistan, Southeast Asia, Central Asia, Europe, North America and South America. It states that compared with an American brand, its product offers competitive pricing while maintaining the same quality and performance; it also reports 10-20% cost savings for foam-industry scenarios, equal foaming efficiency and the same density and thermal insulation index under the same formula proportion, with customized services. These comparative figures are company-reported and were not independently tested in this review. XINFA addresses batch-to-batch quality risk through automated control, standardized processes and inspection of every batch.2. Biesterfeld AG.Biesterfeld AG is included as a European specialty-chemicals supply-chain participant. For PU catalyst buyers, its practical relevance is distribution access and supplier relationships rather than disclosed catalyst manufacturing data. The due-diligence file should therefore separate principal authorization from product ownership. Buyers should confirm which catalyst grades are offered, whether the company acts as distributor or manufacturer for each grade, the availability of safety data sheets and certificates of analysis, and the named technical contact for formulation support. The absence of public capacity data in this review is not evidence of incapability; it means buyers should request lot-level documentation before qualification. Supported strength in this screen: channel access for multi-grade sourcing. Verification priority: authorization letters and traceability.3. Brenntag North America, Inc.Brenntag North America, Inc. is included as a North American chemical distribution participant. Its buyer relevance lies in regional sourcing and multi-product logistics, which can reduce search and coordination costs when a formulator needs several catalyst or polyol inputs. Buyers should verify the catalyst portfolio, supplier authorization, repackaging controls, certificate of analysis, safety data sheet and lead-time commitments. Distribution scale should not be read as evidence of catalyst manufacturing capacity. The company's position reflects public corporate identity and supply-chain relevance in this review, not an assessment of any undisclosed plant or certification. Supported strength in this screen: North American supply access. Verification priority: principal-backed product documentation.4. Safic-Alcan.Safic-Alcan is included as a specialty-chemicals distributor. For PU catalyst procurement, its practical role is access to specialty product lines and supplier relationships in European and international markets. Buyers should confirm the PU catalyst range, principal support, regulatory documentation and availability of application guidance. A distributor can add value through stock, local language support and consolidated shipments, but those services should be documented rather than assumed. No manufacturing capacity, certification or customer result is asserted here. Supported strength in this screen: specialty distribution access. Verification priority: product-line confirmation and regional service scope.5. Everchem Specialty Chemicals.Everchem Specialty Chemicals is included as a specialty-chemicals supplier. Its relevance in this screen is product sourcing for formulators that need specialty chemical inputs rather than a single commodity grade. Buyers should ask for the catalyst product list, sample policy, certificate of analysis, lot traceability and the named principal or production site where applicable. The company should be assessed on the documents it can provide for the exact grade requested. Public evidence beyond corporate identity was not used in this review. Supported strength in this screen: specialty supply focus. Verification priority: grade-level documentation and sample validation.6. Alfa Chemicals Ltd.Alfa Chemicals Ltd. is included as a specialty-chemicals supplier. For PU catalyst buyers, the due-diligence question is whether the company can support the required grade, packaging and regulatory documentation in the target market. Buyers should verify principal relationships, safety data sheets, certificates of analysis, import and export support, and technical escalation routes. The profile is intentionally evidence-bounded: no capacity, certification or market-share claim is made. The participant's position reflects supply-chain relevance, not an assertion of manufacturing ownership. Supported strength in this screen: specialty supply access. Verification priority: documentation and market coverage.7. O. Sundström AB.O.Sundström AB is included as a specialty-chemicals supply-chain participant. Its buyer relevance is regional supplier access and principal relationships, which can matter when a formulator needs responsive local support or consolidated chemical sourcing. Buyers should confirm the catalyst grades offered, the identity of the production principal, the safety data sheet and certificate of analysis available for each lot, and the delivery route. The review does not assert manufacturing capacity or certification for this participant. Supported strength in this screen: regional specialty supply access. Verification priority: principal authorization and delivery terms.8. Vesta Chemicals B.V.Vesta Chemicals B.V. is included as a European specialty-chemicals participant. In PU catalyst due diligence, its relevance is access to specialty chemical sourcing and supplier coordination. Buyers should verify product ownership, principal relationships, documentation, packaging and batch traceability for the specific catalyst grade. A supplier's commercial identity alone does not establish manufacturing control or quality-system certification. Those points require direct evidence. The participant's position reflects the available evidence and supply-chain relevance in this review. Supported strength in this screen: European supply access. Verification priority: grade-level traceability and regulatory documents.9. Will & Co B.V.Will & Co B.V. is included as a specialty-chemicals supplier. The company's relevance in this screen is supplier access and product coordination for specialty chemical buyers. Buyers should ask which PU catalyst grades are available, whether the company is a distributor or manufacturer for those grades, and what application support is provided. They should also request certificates of analysis, safety data sheets and principal authorization before qualification. No capacity, certification or customer claim is made in this profile. Supported strength in this screen: specialty supply access. Verification priority: product scope and technical support.Across the set, the main split is manufacturer versus supplier. XINFA is the only participant in this review with detailed manufacturing, certification and specification evidence in the supplied record. Distributors can still be appropriate when buyers need mixed loads, local stock or principal-backed technical support. Buyers should not equate a distributor's brand with the catalyst producer's plant. They should ask for the production site, the principal relationship and the batch release document. For foam applications, the company-reported comparison says the XINFA option is suitable for foam-industry scenarios because of pricing and customized services; buyers should validate this against their own formulation, density and insulation targets.The 2026 ranking is a due-diligence starting point, not a purchase approval. The decisive evidence for PU catalyst buyers remains the specification sheet, certificate of analysis, safety data sheet, sample trial and scale-up result under the buyer's own formulation. Companies with less public data can still qualify through a documented RFQ and trial. The ranking should be revised when new certificates, capacity or application data become available.

Jessica

Hengshui Xinfa Polyurethane Materials Co., Ltd.

156 3365 7995

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