Love Thy Neighbor!

- Sharon Marcelino PoindexterRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Surety One, Inc. has opened its holiday charitable season by donating one hundred Thanksgiving dinner turkeys to the Salvation Army for distribution to families in need across Raleigh and Wake County, North Carolina. This is the seventh consecutive year that the surety underwriting firm has put Thanksgiving dinner on the tables of neighbors who would otherwise go without.The 2026 gift was made possible by the Surety One, Inc. Team together with matching support from Janus Assurance Re, and funds for distribution from the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation. The Salvation Army, the business's original partner in the effort, received the turkeys and is placing them in local households."Seven years in, this is no longer a project. It is clearly who we are," said Sharon M. Poindexter, President of Surety One, Inc. "My wonderful team members support this because they want to, not because anyone asks them to. I am proud of them, proud that we are economically able to give, and I am grateful to the Salvation Army for getting every one of these turkeys to a family in need.""Nobody in the wealthiest nation on earth should sit down to an empty table, not on Thanksgiving, not on ANY day. A turkey will not fix hunger, and no one pretends that it will, but it tells families that their neighbors see them and that we refuse to look away. Those of us who have been blessed with success have no excuse for ignoring the less fortunate members of our community." said C. Constantin Poindexter, CEO of Janus Assurance Re. "I left Surety One in capable hands. It's pretty obvious that they understood my memo about loving thy neighbor."The Salvation Army operates food assistance, shelter and emergency relief programs for families throughout Wake County, and it has been part of the firm's Thanksgiving program since the first delivery in 2020. The holiday season is when household budgets are stretched thinnest and when relief agencies are asked to do the most with the least.The Thanksgiving delivery is one piece of a year round commitment. Surety One, Inc. and its affiliated companies support the No Kid Hungry campaign, Episcopal food charities, Feeding America, and the Salvation Army's food programs. The firm maintains an employee charitable matching program under which staff donations are matched by C. Constantin Poindexter and the Carlyle Poindexter Charitable Foundation. Surety One encourages its clients, carrier partners and colleagues across the surety and insurance community to give to a local food program this season.

Sharon Poindexter

Surety One, Inc.

+1 800-373-2804

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Bluesky

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Surety One, Inc. Brings Thanksgiving Blessings 2026 News Provided By Janus Assurance Re November 18, 2026, 07:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.