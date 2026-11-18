JIAN, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Endoscopic resection of diminutive and small colorectal polyps under 10 mm prioritizes verified histological clearance alongside deep wall layer preservation. Procedural selection balances three clinical criteria: achieving confirmed negative margins (R0 resection), preserving the physiological vitality of underlying tissue layers, and maintaining efficient turnover across endoscopy schedules. Clinical demarcation between Cold Snare Polypectomy (CSP) and Hot Snare Polypectomy (HSP) reflects lesion dimensions, vascularity, and electrosurgical tissue response. Established in August 2018, Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (ZRHmed ) develops dedicated disposable polypectomy snares engineered for both cold mechanical shearing and radiofrequency electrocautery across upper and lower gastrointestinal interventions, operating dedicated cleanrooms in Ji'an and marketing hubs in Nanchang.Achieving complete histological clearance while maintaining anatomical wall stability depends on the precise mechanical interaction between the snare loop and the underlying gastrointestinal architecture. Cold snare polypectomy utilizes ultra-thin, high-tensile wire loops to apply concentrated mechanical shear force directly around the polyp perimeter, capturing the target lesion alongside a 1 to 2 mm margin of normal surrounding mucosa in a unified en bloc specimen. By executing resection purely through calibrated mechanical strangulation without applying high-frequency thermal current, the procedure protects mucosal arterioles and capillary beds, facilitating spontaneous microvascular retraction and rapid primary hemostasis. This purely mechanical shearing preserves unheated cellular morphology and maintains the structural vitality of the underlying submucosa and muscularis propria layers. Mechanical transection provides clear histological specimens, allowing pathologists to evaluate lateral and deep resection margins with diagnostic precision. Supporting healthcare institutions worldwide, ZRHmed manufactures precision-engineered cold and hot snare configurations that align with verified international endoscopic guidelines.Core Instrument Engineering: Shield-Type Thin Wire and Braided Stainless SteelMechanical performance during polyp excision reflects the underlying metallurgical composition and geometric configuration of the snare loop. ZRHmed engineers dedicated cold polypectomy snares utilizing specialized ultra-thin medical stainless steel wires measuring 0.24 mm and 0.3 mm in diameter. Formed into a specialized shield-type geometry, this thin wire profile concentrates mechanical shear stress along a narrow contact boundary. When the operating physician retracts the handle slider, the ultra-thin shield wire slices cleanly through mucosal folds and fibrous submucosal tissue without mechanical drag, completing transection with minimal manual hand force. To accommodate diverse lesion morphologies across flat and elevated classifications, cold and thermal snare lines offer standardized 10 mm to 15 mm loop spans across oval, hexagonal, and crescent configurations. The hexagonal geometry provides a flattened distal profile that facilitates mucosal anchoring beneath flat or sessile lesions, while calibrated metric graduations on the ergonomic sliding handle body allow the clinical team to verify loop expansion diameter visually before initiating closure.Thermal polypectomy snares coordinate electrosurgical radiofrequency energy transfer with tissue stabilization. Hot snare configurations incorporate heavy-duty multi-strand braided medical stainless steel wire. This braided construction broadens the frictional contact interface against mucosal surfaces, securing elevated grip across adenomatous tissue during snare closure. The proximal handle integrates a standard electrosurgical power connector compatible with mainstream high-frequency electrosurgical generators. This configuration delivers controlled radiofrequency current to achieve simultaneous tissue vaporization and vessel coagulation, supporting procedural stability when addressing vascularized lesions.Procedural Efficiency and Anatomical Layer PreservationClinical workflow efficiency during screening colonoscopies depends directly on procedural complexity and instrumentation requirements. Cold snare polypectomy streamlines clinical workflows by operating entirely without submucosal saline injection or patient grounding pad placement. Endoscopists advance the snare through the accessory channel, loop the polyp with an adjacent mucosal margin, and transect the tissue within seconds. Operating without fluid bleb formation or electrosurgical generator adjustments substantially shortens total procedure times, accelerating patient turnover in ambulatory endoscopy suites.Anatomical preservation of deep colonic wall layers constitutes another distinct operational attribute of cold mechanical resection. Because electrical current is absent, thermal energy does not penetrate beyond the superficial mucosal plane. The underlying muscularis propria remains structurally intact, supporting natural mucosal re-epithelialization across the shallow ulcer bed within a few days. Concurrently, hot snare polypectomy serves as an established modality for prominent pedunculated polyps possessing thick vascular stalks. In these specific lesions, pre-coagulation of the central feeding artery via blended electrosurgical current seals luminal vascular supplies prior to physical transection, providing definitive vascular control across hypervascular tissue beds.Clinical Practice Guidelines and Snare Selection FrameworkSelecting appropriate endoscopic instrumentation across colorectal polyps measuring under 10 mm requires structured clinical criteria reflecting lesion morphology and diameter. In alignment with international gastrointestinal endoscopy consensus protocols and society guidelines, instrument selection correlates directly with lesion dimensions, histology, and vascular architecture:Diminutive Lesions (<4 mm): Clinical consensus guidelines recommend mechanical tissue acquisition via biopsy forceps featuring 2 to 3 mm cup profiles, providing direct mechanical collection for tiny mucosal elevations.Borderline Lesions (4 to 5 mm): Endoscopic guidelines support either jumbo biopsy forceps with cup profiles exceeding 3 mm or compact 10 to 15 mm mini-oval snares, enabling single-bite sampling or complete cold mechanical resection.Vascularized Diminutive Polyps (<5 mm): For small lesions presenting pronounced vascular architecture, hot biopsy forceps combine localized radiofrequency electrocautery with mechanical grasping to support coagulation during tissue retrieval.Small Polyps (5 to 10 mm): International society protocols recognize cold snare polypectomy as the standard approach, utilizing thin-wire mini-oval loops (such as 0.24 mm or 0.30 mm shield profiles) to achieve en bloc mechanical resection while preserving deeper muscularis propria layers.Lesions Exceeding 10 mm: Endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR) protocols applying braided electrosurgical hot snares alongside submucosal fluid injection support controlled radiofrequency transection across extensive adenomatous tissue bases.To support these clinical protocols, ZRHmed equips both cold and thermal snare configurations with an ergonomic 3-ring handle delivering 1:1 tactile rotational control. Rotating the handle drives full 360-degree synchronous loop orientation at the distal tip, assisting clinical operators in aligning the snare plane with difficult mucosal contours. Catheters are produced with outer diameters of 1.8 mm and 2.4 mm, covering working lengths of 1200 mm, 1600 mm, 1800 mm, and 2300 mm to maintain smooth compatibility across diagnostic gastroscopes and therapeutic colonoscopes.Cleanroom Manufacturing Infrastructure and Quality VerificationProducing high-reliability endoscopic snares requires specialized cleanroom standards and strict regulatory compliance. ZRHmed operates a 3,000-square-meter Class 100,000 (ISO Class 8) purification cleanroom facility conforming to international Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations. Dedicated production lines utilize automated loop-forming equipment and micro-laser welding stations to join high-tensile drive cables with specialized loop geometries. Calibrated optical measuring systems verify loop dimensions, while digital tension dynamometers confirm loop opening elasticity and mechanical closure forces on every production lot.Corporate quality operations meet international healthcare criteria through ISO 13485:2016 Medical Devices Quality Management System certification audited and issued by TÜV Rheinland. Product lines hold European CE MDR (CE 0197) certification, United States FDA 510(k) clearance, and Free Sale Certificates (FSC), facilitating access across regulated medical markets worldwide. Delivering sterile medical consumables to healthcare distributors and clinical centers across more than 80 countries in Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Asia, ZRHmed maintains standard manufacturing lead times of 2 to 3 weeks for volume export consignments. The enterprise supports global distribution networks and private-label OEM/ODM projects with complete technical documentation, biocompatibility testing records, and regulatory registration files.Procurement Consultation and Clinical Sample RequestsDirect inquiries regarding technical product specifications, comparative clinical evaluation samples, and scheduled supply coordination can be submitted through the official international portal at

Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

ZRHmed

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Cold Snare vs Hot Snare Polypectomy: Clinical Guidelines for Colorectal Polyps under 10mm News Provided By Globalso November 18, 2026, 07:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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