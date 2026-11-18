Holiday Bae Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video and Apple+

- Rock White, Writer-Director

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Independent writer-director Rock White proudly announces the global streaming release of his latest feature film, Holiday Bae, a culturally resonant Christmas romantic comedy now available exclusively on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video.

Starring a vibrant ensemble of rising talent, Holiday Bae centers on Shilo (played by Tabitha Myles), an ambitious publishing coordinator who must spend Christmas pretending to be the girlfriend of charismatic chef Darius Harris (Draper Wynston) in order to secure the rights to his bestselling cookbook. What begins as a calculated career move quickly spirals into real emotions, family chaos, hilarious cultural clashes, and unexpected romance, all set against the warm glow of Black holiday traditions rarely seen on screen.

“This film is for every Black family that's ever argued over the mac-and-cheese recipe, danced in the kitchen to Donny Hathaway, and found love in the most unlikely places during the holidays,” said Rock White.“Holiday movies have historically sidelined us. Holiday Bae puts Black joy, Black love, and Black humor front and center, exactly where it belongs.”

The release of Holiday Bae marks a major milestone for the Dallas-based filmmaker, whose decade-long grind through grip work, producing, writing, and directing has earned him a devoted regional following. With previous titles such as Low Key Hustle, Naughty or Nice, and Another Deranged Holy Unhinged Christmas Affair building his reputation for authentic, character-driven storytelling, Holiday Bae represents White's most polished and widely accessible work to date. The film, a funny modern holiday romance rooted in Black family tradition and seasonal chaos, has already garnered critical buzz, topping the list of over 24 new holiday movies recommended by Blex Media for 2025.

Critics and early viewers are already praising the film's infectious charm:

.“A much-needed addition to the holiday movie canon” – Black Film Space

.“Rock White proves Black Christmas movies can be funny, heartfelt, and unapologetically ours” – Urban Magnolia Magazine

.“The chemistry is electric, the jokes land, and the family dinner scenes feel like you're sitting at the table” – Audience review on Prime Video

Shot on a disciplined independent budget, Holiday Bae showcases White's signature strengths: truthful performances, emotionally grounded scenes, collaborative set environments, and visual storytelling deeply rooted in Southern Black culture. The film resonates particularly with women 25–45 - the demographic that drives holiday streaming viewership - as well as urban romance enthusiasts and families seeking representation during the most wonderful time of the year.

The wide release on two major platforms signals a turning point not only for Rock White but for the growing wave of Black independent filmmakers bypassing traditional gatekeepers. Through strategic self-distribution, grassroots marketing, and an acute understanding of his audience, White has successfully brought a Dallas-made story to living rooms worldwide.

“Holiday Bae isn't just a movie, it's proof that our stories sell when we control the narrative,” White added.“We don't have to wait for permission anymore. The tools are here, the audience is hungry, and we're ready.”

Fresh off the premiere, White is already in development on multiple new projects slated for theatrical community screenings, YouTube Movies, Aspire+, and further expansion on Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video. He continues to mentor emerging Dallas creatives and build a sustainable ecosystem for independent Black cinema.

Vivian Fullerlove

VLF Media & Promotions

+1 214-564-3359

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Indie Filmmaker Rock White Debuts 'Holiday Bae' on Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video News Provided By VLF Media & Promotions November 18, 2026, 07:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry



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