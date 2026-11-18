Italian Pavilion at RE+ 2026

Organized by the Italian Trade Agency's Los Angeles office in partnership with Federazione ANIE, the pavilion showcases Italian technologies for renewables

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Italy makes its first coordinated national appearance at RE+ 2026, North America's largest clean energy event, bringing 15 companies to Las Vegas to showcase technologies spanning solar power, energy storage, electrical equipment, grid infrastructure and energy management. Organized by the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) through its Los Angeles office, in partnership with Federazione ANIE, the Italian Pavilion opened November 17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Italy has also been named the event's official 2026 Spotlight Country, giving the delegation a prominent role in the international program.The delegation arrives as the U.S. renewable energy market continues to expand beyond power generation to include battery storage, grid infrastructure and energy management technologies. Growing electricity demand from data centers, transportation and industrial electrification is creating opportunities across the energy supply chain. The United States also remains dependent on imported technologies and components. According to U.S. International Trade Commission, the country imported 33 GW of solar modules and 21 GW of solar cells in 2025, reflecting continued gaps in domestic manufacturing capacity. The market offers opportunities for international suppliers of renewable energy equipment, electrical components, storage technologies and grid management systems.Italy's First National Pavilion at RE+RE+ 2026 runs November 16–19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, with the exhibition floor open November 17–19. The event brings together the clean energy industry across solar, storage, wind, hydrogen, microgrids and related technologies. Its 2025 edition attracted approximately 37,000 industry professionals and more than 1,300 exhibitors.The 15 Italian exhibitors present a cross-section of the country's energy technology industry, from photovoltaic modules, transformers and electrical components to long-duration batteries, grid connection equipment, monitoring software and engineering services. The pavilion is designed to connect Italian manufacturers and technology providers with U.S. utilities, project developers, EPC contractors, investors and industrial partners.As part of the Spotlight Country program, the Italian delegation hosts the International & Spotlight Country Networking Reception on Wednesday, November 18, from 5:00 to 6:30 p.m. The event brings together clean energy professionals from around the world to explore cross-border business opportunities and potential partnerships.The Italian Pavilion is organized in partnership with ANIE, the federation within Confindustria representing more than 1,100 companies across 14 industry associations in electrical engineering, electronics and general contractor industry. Among the many sectors represented by ANIE, several are particularly relevant to RE+, including power generation, transmission and distribution, renewable energy, battery storage, smart grids and industrial automation.Meet the 15 Italian ExhibitorsThe Italian Pavilion brings together established manufacturers, technology specialists and emerging companies working across the power and clean energy value chain. AREL provides trapped-key interlock systems that control operating sequences and help prevent human error in industrial environments; C.R. Technology Systems designs connection-ready prefabricated switchrooms and control systems to connect solar plants, battery storage systems and data centers to the grid; CELME manufactures custom-built oil transformers for renewable energy, energy storage, hydrogen and power distribution applications; CEMBRE manufactures electrical connection and wiring systems and develops solutions for industrial marking and railway applications; CER Power manufactures molded polymer and stamped metal components, electrical equipment, low-voltage switchboards and instrument transformers; GBE manufactures cast-resin, vacuum pressure impregnated (VPI) and liquid-immersed transformers and reactors for standard and customized applications; GETRA designs and manufactures power and distribution transformers and solutions for electrical grids; HT Instruments designs and manufactures measuring instruments for electrical installers and professionals; Ortea designs and manufactures solutions to improve power quality and the energy efficiency of low-voltage electrical networks, including voltage stabilizers and isolating transformers; PcVue provides cybersecure, 24/7 high-availability SCADA platforms for system control and monitoring; RINA provides engineering and consulting services that support operators and investors throughout the lifecycle of energy projects; SDI delivers advanced solutions for supervision, control and energy management of renewable power plants, battery energy storage systems (BESS), hybrid power plants and industrial microgrids; Sinergy Flow develops redox flow batteries for long-duration renewable energy storage using abundant materials and water-based chemistry; Sunerg Solar manufactures high-efficiency, Made in Italy photovoltaic modules and systems, while also offering solutions certified as Made in Europe and Made in USA; Tesar develops cast-resin dry-type transformers and instrument transformers for all types of medium-voltage field applications.

Roberto Rafaschieri

Blum

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Italy Makes Its National Pavilion Debut at RE+ 2026 as Spotlight Country, Bringing 15 Energy Tech Firms to Las Vegas News Provided By Blum Srl November 18, 2026, 07:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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