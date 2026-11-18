SHAW, GREATER MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Charles Vermont, an independent womenswear retailer serving customers across the United Kingdom, has drawn attention to the Joseph Ribkoff collection available through its online store, a range built around pieces intended to move between daytime and evening settings.Joseph Ribkoff is a Canadian womenswear label recognised for contemporary design in monochrome and bold colour. Its reputation rests on style, versatility and quality, qualities that have given the label a following among shoppers who look for clothing capable of carrying from a working day into an evening engagement without a change of outfit.That versatility is reflected in the breadth of the collection held by the retailer. Dresses and jumpsuits sit alongside tailored trousers, blouses and knitwear, with outerwear ranging from blazers to statement coats. Design detail runs through the range, from abstract and animal prints to sequin and rhinestone work, metallic finishes and faux leather, offering options for both understated and more expressive dressing.The retailer describes itself as one of the United Kingdom's largest independent Joseph Ribkoff retailers and an official UK stockist of the label. Further background on the business and the labels it carries is set out on its about us page.Independent specialist retailers continue to occupy a defined position in the UK womenswear market, sourcing directly from international fashion houses and holding collections that are not widely carried on the high street. Online ordering has broadened that access, bringing specialist labels within reach of customers outside the larger retail centres.Charles Vermont operates on this model, holding a portfolio of international labels that includes Frank Lyman, Dolcezza, Robell, Marble, Vilagallo, Alison Sheri and Claire Desjardins alongside Online Joseph Ribkoff Clothing Store. Collections are organised by brand and by category, and orders can be placed online or by telephone, with staff available to answer questions on individual items. Free next working day delivery is offered on UK mainland orders placed before 12PM on weekdays.The Joseph Ribkoff range is updated in line with the label's seasonal collections, with new arrivals added through the year.For further information on the collections and labels stocked, visit the .

Stephen Ramotowski

Charles Vermont

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Charles Vermont Highlights Joseph Ribkoff Collection as Demand Grows for Day to Evening Womenswear News Provided By The Marketing Vibe November 18, 2026, 07:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Human Rights, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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