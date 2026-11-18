Official International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme authorization certificate awarded to Stars College on July 8, 2026.

Stars College, Lebanon, officially authorized to offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma Programme since July 8, 2026.

Authorization at Stars College expands international education pathways, supported by academic achievements and STEAM learning.

- Head of SchoolTYRE, LEBANON, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Stars College () has received official authorization from the International Baccalaureate (IB) to offer the Diploma Programme (DP) at its Abbasiyeh campus in Lebanon. Granted on July 8, 2026, under IB school code 064315, the authorization marks a significant milestone in the school's academic development, expanding access to internationally recognized secondary education in southern Lebanon.Established in 2010, Stars College has grown into a school network operating four campuses across Lebanon: Abbasiyeh in Tyre, Zebdine in Nabatieh, Ghaziyeh in Saida, and Dibbiyeh in Chouf. The school network serves more than 3,500 students from Kindergarten through Grade 12.International Education and Academic DevelopmentThe IB Diploma Programme is a two-year international educational programme for students aged 16 to 19, designed to develop academic knowledge, critical thinking, research skills, and preparation for university studies.Its curriculum combines six subject groups with three core components: Theory of Knowledge (TOK), the Extended Essay (EE), and Creativity, Activity, Service (CAS). These elements encourage independent inquiry, academic research, reflection, and participation in activities beyond the classroom.The authorization followed the school's preparation to meet IB requirements relating to curriculum implementation, educational policies, teaching resources, and assessment.Stars College Abbasiyeh is also a candidate school for the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP). These programmes remain in the candidacy stage, and the campus is currently authorized to offer the Diploma Programme only.The IB authorization complements the Abbasiyeh campus's Cognia accreditation, granted on June 25, 2025, under an international framework supporting educational quality and continuous improvement.At the Zebdine campus, CELF certification, awarded on September 28, 2018, supports the school's approach to French-language education and multilingual learning.Academic Achievements and Student RecognitionStars College students have earned national and regional distinctions in Lebanon's official examinations across the academic years 2018–2019, 2021–2022, 2022–2023, and 2024–2025.Notable achievements include Jana Hussein Basma ranking second nationally in the intermediate examinations and Noor Jaafar Shahin placing fifth nationally in Life Sciences in 2018–2019. Subsequent results included national top-ten rankings by Tia Ahmad Farfour, Zahraa Ahmed Fneish, and Zahraa Abbas Baghdadi, alongside regional distinctions in the official secondary examinations.Beyond academic results, students have received recognition in robotics, mental mathematics, chess, and sports. In 2019, a mine-detection robotics project received recognition at the National Science Cup.Since 2015, Stars College has maintained its participation in Model United Nations (MUN), supporting students' development in research, diplomacy, leadership, and public speaking. More recently, Grade 10 student Akram Ayoub received the First-Place Position Paper Award at the Lebanese American University Model United Nations Conference.STEAM and Technology-Enhanced LearningAcross its educational programmes, Stars College promotes Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics (STEAM) through interdisciplinary activities, scientific investigation, robotics, and practical projects.Interactive classroom boards, digital educational platforms, and technology-supported teaching resources complement traditional instruction, encouraging collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving.This approach forms part of the school's efforts to connect academic knowledge with practical application and prepare students for increasingly technology-driven educational and professional environments.Diversity and International University PathwaysStars College serves a diverse educational community representing 19 nationalities, bringing together more than 3,500 students across its four campuses. The school network employs over 450 staff members and reports a student–teacher ratio of approximately 1:9.Its graduates have pursued higher education across 15 countries at more than 20 universities and colleges, including the American University of Beirut, Lebanese American University, Brunel University London, Iowa State University, Politecnico di Torino, and Zhejiang University.Through university and career counseling, Stars College supports students in exploring academic interests, evaluating educational pathways, and preparing for higher education in Lebanon and internationally.Continuing Educational DevelopmentThe IB Diploma Programme authorization marks an important stage in Stars College's academic development, expanding international educational opportunities for secondary students in southern Lebanon.Together with the school's academic achievements, international accreditations, technology-enhanced learning initiatives, and global university pathways, this milestone reflects its ongoing efforts to strengthen educational opportunities and prepare students for higher education.About Stars CollegeEstablished in 2010, Stars College ( ) is a private school network operating four campuses in Abbasiyeh, Zebdine, Ghaziyeh, and Dibbiyeh, Lebanon, and it is one of the top 10 high schools in Lebanon. Serving students from Kindergarten through Grade 12, the school offers national and international academic pathways, with a focus on academic achievement, technology-enhanced learning, multilingual education, and preparation for higher education.

Sara R.

Stars College

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Stars College Announces IB Diploma Programme Authorization in Lebanon News Provided By Stars College November 18, 2026, 07:35 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, World & Regional



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