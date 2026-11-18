JIAN, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Histopathological diagnostic yield in flexible bronchoscopy and digestive endoscopy correlates directly with the structural architecture of retrieved tissue specimens. Pathologists require intact, crush-free tissue samples encompassing the mucosal epithelium and muscularis mucosae, alongside high-density exfoliated cellular smears, to support definitive tumor staging and immunohistochemical profiling. Procuring conclusive tissue biopsies across respiratory bronchi, gastric walls, and deep colonic folds requires sampling instruments engineered with rigid mechanical articulation, sharp cutting boundaries, and dependable structural cohesion. With specialized production lines established in August 2018, Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (ZRHmed ) manufactures disposable biopsy forceps and cytology brushes designed for high-adequacy tissue harvesting, combining precision fabrication in Ji'an with clinical support centers in Guangzhou and Nanchang.Sampling accuracy and histological specimen integrity depend on mechanical transmission efficiency and sharp cutting geometry. Engineered with a rigid four-bar mechanical linkage structure, ZRHmed biopsy forceps convert axial push-pull movement from the control handle into multiplied perpendicular closing force across opposing jaw cups. As the thumb-ring slider closes, the mechanical linkage forces the upper and lower cup edges together under high mechanical pressure, driving sharp surgical stainless steel cutting rims cleanly through the mucosal and submucosal layers to resect a defined tissue block with crisp boundary margins and preserved cellular architecture. In cytological sampling, the companion cytology brush integrates high-density bristles laser-welded directly to the central drive wire, establishing solid mechanical cohesion between the brush head and the flexible shaft during rotational and reciprocating sweeps within constricted lumen branches. By avoiding adhesive bonding and maintaining stable bristle retention during tissue contact, the sampling assembly preserves mucosal architecture while enhancing exfoliated cellular capture. Supporting clinical laboratories and pathology departments, ZRHmed manufactures these sampling instruments to precise mechanical tolerances, supporting standardized tissue collection aligned with international histopathological biopsy adequacy criteria.Multi-Configuration Jaw Architecture: Fenestrated, Alligator, and Spiked CupsAcquiring representative biopsies across diverse mucosal conditions requires specialized jaw cup profiles tailored to specific lesion presentations. ZRHmed manufactures its disposable biopsy forceps in several distinct cup configurations designed to optimize tissue acquisition:Standard and Fenestrated Oval Cups: Engineered for routine tissue sampling from flat or slightly elevated mucosal margins, the fenestrated cup design incorporates lateral openings that allow tissue to expand into the cup interior, capturing substantial biopsy volumes while preserving specimen architecture for clear histopathological evaluation.Alligator Cups: Featuring serrated interlocking teeth along the cutting perimeter, the alligator profile establishes firm traction on hard, fibrous, or ulcerated tissue surfaces, preventing lateral slip and securing representative tissue cores from calcified or scirrhous lesions.Spiked Positioning Needles: Selected configurations incorporate a central sharpened positioning spike that anchors the forceps tip firmly into mucosal folds. This spike stabilizes the jaw position on slippery, mobile tissue or during tangential sampling angles within the gastrointestinal tract, enabling precise tissue acquisition without displacement.These distinct cup profiles feature micro-sharpened cutting edges that cleanly shear tissue through perpendicular blade engagement, minimizing tissue trauma and delivering intact, uncrushed tissue specimens directly to the histology laboratory.Full Anatomical Channel Compatibility and Precision Catheter MarkingsAccessing target lesions across varied clinical platforms requires matched catheter calibers and insertion lengths. ZRHmed produces biopsy forceps in a structured dimensional matrix compatible with standard working channels:Bronchoscopy Models (1.8 mm Outer Diameter): Engineered specifically for flexible bronchoscopy platforms, available in 1000 mm and 1200 mm working lengths to navigate narrow bronchial arborizations. Select variants incorporate 360-degree synchronous handle-to-tip rotation and high-precision riveted scissor joints, allowing the clinical operator to align the jaw opening directly against tangential endobronchial lesions under tight optical deflection angles.Ultra-Fine Gastroscopy Models (1.8 mm Outer Diameter): Designed for pediatric endoscopes and slim diagnostic gastroscopes with 2.0 mm working channels, offering a working length of 1600 mm.Standard Gastrointestinal and Colonoscopy Models (2.4 mm Outer Diameter): The core clinical workhorses, represented by the ZRH-BFA-2418 and ZRH-BFA-2423 series, providing working lengths of 1800 mm and 2300 mm to accommodate therapeutic gastroscopes and extended colonoscopes with channels of 2.8 mm and larger.Large-Capacity Models (3.0 mm Outer Diameter): Configured with extended cup dimensions to harvest large tissue specimens through 3.2 mm channels in specialized therapeutic endoscopes.The external surface of the catheter is coated with a super-lubricious PE jacket that reduces surface friction within curved endoscope channels, protecting internal working channel linings from frictional wear. The catheter jacket incorporates distinct, high-contrast insertion length markers, providing continuous visual orientation during endoscopic advancement and controlled withdrawal.Integrated Laser-Welded Cytology Brushes for Elevated Cellular Diagnostic YieldCytological examination in respiratory and gastrointestinal tracts requires brush instruments that harvest abundant epithelial cells without shedding bristles in deep luminal pathways. ZRHmed engineers single-use cytology brushes featuring an integrated brush head design where the bristle core is joined to the driving shaft via automated precision laser welding, avoiding adhesive detachment and maintaining structural continuity during repeated scrub cycles.The brush head features a straight-shaped profile packed with high-density bristles set at an expansive expansion angle. This expanded outward geometry broadens physical contact with mucosal walls, gathering dense concentrations of diagnostic exfoliated cells across brief sampling strokes. At the leading edge, a smooth spherical or bullet-shaped atraumatic head guides the brush through delicate anatomical passages protecting delicate mucosal surfaces and passing smoothly through working channel elevator ports. To maintain dependable columnar pushability through tortuous scopes without tube kinking, the shaft incorporates a specialized double-casing design that pairs high radial bend flexibility with linear column stiffness. The ergonomic thumb-ring handle provides direct linear tactile control, allowing clinical operators to advance, sweep, and retract the brush smoothly into protective transport sheaths.Cleanroom Manufacturing Quality, Regulatory Clearances, and Agile FulfillmentProducing high-volume diagnostic consumables requires strict environmental controls and verifiable international quality compliance. ZRHmed operates a 3,000-square-meter Class 100,000 (ISO Class 8) purification cleanroom facility conforming to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations. Skilled manufacturing technicians operate computerized laser-welding systems, automated electrical discharge machining (EDM) equipment, and calibrated tension testing stations. Every production lot undergoes dimensional inspections, cutting edge sharpness checks, and bristle pull-force verification to maintain strict mechanical uniformity.Corporate operations align with international medical regulatory standards. The facility maintains ISO 13485:2016 Medical Devices Quality Management System certification audited and issued by TÜV Rheinland. Diagnostic sampling lines carry European CE MDR (CE 0197) certification, United States FDA 510(k) clearances, and Free Sale Certificates (FSC), verifying regulatory eligibility across global markets. Serving healthcare networks across more than 80 countries, ZRHmed supports clinical procurement through complimentary evaluation samples and rapid supply logistics, maintaining dispatch within 3 to 7 days for in-stock catalog configurations and 2 to 3 weeks for volume production orders.Diagnostic Consultation and Direct Factory ProposalsInquiries regarding biopsy forceps and cytology brush technical documentation, evaluation samples, or customized OEM supply agreements can be submitted directly through the official enterprise portal at

Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

ZRHmed

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Disposable Biopsy Forceps and Cytology Brushes: The ZRHmed Standard for Diagnostic Yield News Provided By Globalso November 18, 2026, 07:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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