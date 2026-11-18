JIAN, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. presents its international clinical showcase at MEDICA at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany. Located at Booth 6A41, the manufacturer features its integrated portfolio of precision-engineered single-use endoscopic consumables designed for advanced gastroenterology and endourology interventions. As clinical endoscopy facilities transition toward single-patient instrumentation to avoid cross-contamination pathways and streamline procedure turnarounds, direct factory access to certified devices becomes an essential procurement priority. The premier international exposition provides specialized healthcare institutions and cross-border distribution networks with direct technical engagement, physical product evaluations, and dependable supply coordination directly with the engineering and regulatory leadership of the source manufacturer.The exhibition display at Booth 6A41 provides an interactive clinical setting where clinical evaluators and international distribution partners evaluate the tactile response and mechanical properties of advanced endoscopic tools under simulated anatomical conditions. Observers experience the direct 1:1 bidirectional torque transmission of disposable hemoclips, verifying that distal claw orientation corresponds precisely to handle rotation through tortuous working channels. Hands-on testing stations allow clinical teams to evaluate the low-friction sliding resistance and rapid tissue severance of thin-wire cold snares alongside the flexible navigation of hydrophilic guidewires. Concurrently, technical specialists from ZRHmed conduct structured trade consultations, presenting complete regulatory dossiers including European CE MDR (CE 0197) certifications, United States FDA 510(k) clearances, and ISO 13485:2016 documentation to establish distribution frameworks and coordinate volume batch scheduling for global markets.Digestive Endoscopy Innovation Pipeline: Hemostasis, Resection, and Biliary AccessThe digestive endoscopy instrument line displayed at Booth 6A41 addresses high-precision tissue management across upper and lower gastrointestinal tracts. Central to the hemostasis display is the single-use rotatable hemoclip, engineered with a 135-degree wide jaw span spanning 10 mm to 17 mm opening widths compatible with standard 2.8 mm endoscope working channels. The mechanism incorporates a specialized bilateral linkage that permits smooth, repeated opening and closing cycles before definitive deployment, enabling exact repositioning over target mucosal bleeding sites. Constructed with non-ferromagnetic medical components, the hemoclip maintains documented MR Conditional compatibility up to 3.0 Tesla, permitting post-procedural magnetic resonance imaging. The short-stem design minimizes residual luminal protrusion, stabilizing mucosal healing while maintaining secure mechanical fixation through elevated retention tension.Complementing hemostatic closure, the polypectomy resection portfolio features specialized cold snares fabricated with ultra-thin 0.24 mm and 0.30 mm round stainless steel wire filaments. This low-profile geometry produces focused mechanical shearing forces during handle closure, facilitating clean mucosal severance while preserving underlying submucosal muscular layers during diminutive polyp excisions. For electrosurgical resection and endoscopic mucosal resection (EMR), braided multi-filament hot snares in oval, hexagonal, and crescent configurations deliver balanced tissue grip and synchronized coagulation through a torque-stable braided sheath that transmits rotational energy smoothly. The gastrointestinal display also highlights four-bar linkage biopsy forceps engineered with fenestrated rigid jaw cups for non-slip specimen capture, integrated cytology brushes built with single-piece welded bristle cores that preserve structural stability during endobronchial and gastrointestinal brushings, endoscopic injection needles engineered with beveled stainless tips and kink-resistant outer sheaths, disposable spray catheters featuring wide-angle atomizing nozzles for targeted chromoendoscopy mucosal delineation, and ERCP zebra guidewires featuring hydrophilic polyurethane jackets over high-elasticity nitinol cores for smooth navigation across narrow biliary strictures.Advanced Urological Interventions Pipeline: Continuous Suction and Pressure RegulationThe endourology showcase at Booth 6A41 introduces high-efficiency fluid management devices engineered for retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) and complex ureteroscopy. The primary innovation is the disposable ureteral access sheath with suction (Suction UAS), manufactured in calibrated working calibers ranging from 9 Fr to 16 Fr with standardized working lengths of 40 cm and 50 cm. Designed to interface directly with operating room continuous negative-pressure aspiration lines via a dedicated dual-port Luer-lock connector, the device establishes continuous hydraulic clearance during holmium or thulium laser lithotripsy. Hydrodynamic suction channels actively evacuate microscopic stone dust and continuous irrigation fluid through the annular sheath lumen, maintaining optical clarity and unobstructed visibility throughout prolonged ablation procedures.Beyond optical clarity, the continuous aspiration mechanism maintains intrapelvic pressure below the critical physiological boundary of 30 mmHg, preventing pyelovenous and pyelolymphatic fluid backflow. This controlled hydrodynamic equilibrium mitigates the incidence of postoperative systemic inflammatory reactions and bacterial translocation during high-flow irrigation. The sheath construction incorporates a stainless steel reinforcement coil embedded within a multi-layer polymer matrix, providing high kink resistance and hoop strength against ureteral peristalsis, paired with a low-friction hydrophilic outer surface that eases atraumatic advancement through tight ureteral lumens. Alongside the suction sheath, the urology line features kink-resistant nitinol zebra guidewires with radiopaque soft tips for fluoroscopic tracking and multi-wire nitinol stone retrieval baskets designed for stable calyceal stone extraction.Cleanroom Manufacturing Scale and Global Commercial CollaborationThe engineering reliability showcased at MEDICA is grounded in the high-precision manufacturing infrastructure of ZRHmed, situated in Xiajiang, Jiangxi. The production complex encompasses a 3,000-square-meter Class 100,000 GMP-compliant cleanroom facility equipped with dedicated automated hemoclip assembly cleanrooms, micro-laser welding stations, ultrasonic multi-stage cleaning systems, and Class 10,000 biological testing laboratories. Certified under TÜV Rheinland ISO 13485:2016 quality management standards, every production lot undergoes rigorous inspection protocols, including 100 percent tensile load testing, rotational torque calibration, hermetic seal verification, and particulate counting to confirm full compliance with international medical device directives. Sterilization processes adhere to validated ethylene oxide (EO) cycles under ISO 11135 standards, maintaining sterile barrier packaging integrity according to ISO 11607 protocols.To support global commercial partnerships, the manufacturer provides adaptable supply chain structures tailored to international procurement cycles. Standard high-demand specifications are maintained under automated inventory controls, supporting immediate export dispatch within 3 to 7 working days, while customized high-volume production orders are scheduled and fulfilled within 2 to 3 weeks. International distribution partners benefit from complimentary physical product samples for institutional clinical evaluations and local regulatory submissions. Additionally, ZRHmed delivers complete OEM and ODM engineering capabilities, including tailored sheath calibrations, custom snare loop geometries, and localized sterile barrier packaging configurations compliant with regional medical labeling standards.Technical engagement and distribution framework consultations are featured at Booth 6A41 at Messe Düsseldorf during the MEDICA international healthcare trade fair. Healthcare providers and distribution networks seeking technical specifications, comparative evaluation samples, and scheduled volume manufacturing partnerships can coordinate directly through the official international portal at

Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

ZRHmed

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Visit ZRHmed at MEDICA to Discover Next-Gen Single-Use Endoscopic Consumables News Provided By Globalso November 18, 2026, 07:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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