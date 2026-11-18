JIAN, JIANGXI, CHINA, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Retrograde intrarenal surgery (RIRS) utilizing flexible ureterorenoscopes relies on active fluid dynamics to clear stone fragments and stabilize intrarenal pressure. During continuous irrigation and lithotripsy, maintaining optical clarity, clearing microscopic stone dust, and regulating intrarenal pressure (IRP) within safe physiological thresholds represent vital procedural requirements. High continuous irrigation pressures can drive fluid into the renal parenchyma through pyelovenous and pyelolymphatic pathways, creating severe postoperative complications and bacteremia. Achieving high stone-free rates (SFR) while protecting renal physiology centers on deploying specialized access conduits capable of simultaneous endoscopic instrumentation and active fluid evacuation. Founded in August 2018, Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical Instrument Co., Ltd. (ZRHmed ) manufactures advanced negative ureteral access sheath systems combining flat-wire reinforcement with integrated vacuum suction, supported by manufacturing facilities in Ji'an and operational centers in Nanchang.Maintaining intrarenal physiological balance during flexible ureteroscopic lithotripsy depends on fluid dynamics governed by an independent negative-pressure suction pathway. Engineered with a specialized Y-shape bypass channel, the access sheath physically isolates the vacuum suction conduit from the main endoscopic instrument channel, preventing interference with scope deflection or laser fiber passage. Connecting the suction port to a standard clinical vacuum regulator establishes a continuous hydrodynamic siphon along the annular space surrounding the endoscope. To give surgical teams immediate tactile regulation over suction intensity, the suction interface incorporates a manual venting control port, allowing the operator to modulate intrarenal aspiration dynamics instantly by partially occluding the vent during stone dusting or releasing it to prevent mucosal entrapment.Connecting the suction port to a standard clinical vacuum regulator establishes a continuous hydrodynamic siphon along the annular space surrounding the endoscope. This continuous siphon actively draws out microscopic stone dust, mucosal blood oozing, and cloudy irrigation fluid directly from the renal pelvis into external collection containers. By continuously evacuating high-flow irrigation fluid, this mechanism stabilizes intrarenal pressure below the critical 30 mmHg pyelovenous backflow threshold, preserving renal microvascular perfusion and establishing a physical barrier against systemic urosepsis. This hydrodynamic evacuation maintains clear visual fields for the surgeon, accelerates laser fragmentation, and supports single-session stone clearance without requiring repetitive basket retrieval cycles. Manufactured to calibrated fluid-dynamic tolerances, ZRHmed supplies these pressure-regulating suction access systems to support high-efficiency stone management across modern urology centers.Calibrated Dimensional Matrix and High-Flow Luminal ArchitectureAccommodating varied renal pelvic anatomies and flexible ureteroscope dimensions requires a structured size matrix engineered for minimal flow resistance. ZRHmed manufactures its negative-pressure ureteral access sheaths across calibrated French calibers ranging from 9 Fr to 16 Fr, offering standardized working lengths of 40 cm and 50 cm. This sizing spectrum allows urologists to select compact diameters for pediatric or narrow ureteral lumens, as well as expanded calibers for high-volume staghorn stone lithotripsy.The sheath wall features an ultra-thin composite construction that expands the inner lumen diameter relative to the external profile. This expanded inner cross-sectional area accommodates standard flexible ureteroscopes alongside auxiliary laser fibers while preserving an unobstructed peripheral clearance channel. This dedicated annular clearance permits unimpeded fluid evacuation under moderate negative suction pressures, preventing scope suction lock and maintaining fluid turnover during intensive laser activation.Composite Reinforcement Mechanics and Dual-Layer Surface TechnologyNavigating the tortuous path of the ureter across the iliac vessel crossing and pelvic brim requires access conduits with high crush resistance and low surface friction. ZRHmed integrates a medical-grade stainless steel flat spiral wire reinforcement directly within the sheath wall. This embedded helical flat-wire skeleton delivers radial hoop strength, preventing catheter collapse under external anatomical compression or internal vacuum suction. The spiral construction provides kink resistance and structural roundness through severe ureteral curvatures while transmitting axial push force during initial placement. For complex anatomy requiring targeted clearance, specialized product configurations feature an articulating, navigable distal tip that deflects alongside the flexible ureteroscope. This navigable geometry allows the aspiration orifice to approach difficult calyces directly, such as the lower renal pole,facilitating spontaneous debris evacuation under negative pressure while minimizing stone retropulsion into inaccessible calyces.Surface interfaces incorporate complementary dual-layer polymer engineering. The external sheath surface features an advanced hydrophilic polymer coating that hydrates upon contact with urine or saline flush, creating an ultra-lubricious boundary layer that glides through tight ureteral orifices with minimal mucosal drag. The internal lumen incorporates a low-friction polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) liner. This smooth fluoropolymer interior minimizes mechanical drag against the outer jacket of flexible ureteroscopes, allowing effortless repeated scope passes, maintaining smooth instrument glide and transmitting precise tactile deflection feedback.Precision Fluoroscopic Tracking and Atraumatic Dilator AssemblyAccurate positional verification under X-ray imaging and gentle ureteral dilation represent critical procedural steps during upper urinary tract access. The distal tip of the ZRHmed ureteral access sheath embeds a high-density radiopaque marker band fabricated from an iridium-platinum (Ir-Pt) noble metal alloy. This iridium-platinum marker demonstrates high radiographic absorption, projecting a distinct, high-contrast visual ring on fluoroscopic C-arm monitors. This sharp visual reference enables surgical teams to align the sheath tip precisely at the ureteropelvic junction under low-dose radiation settings.The accompanying obturator assembly incorporates a gradually tapered atraumatic dilator tip made from soft medical elastomer. The smooth transitional taper gently dilates ureteral tissue without tearing delicate mucosal linings. The dilator hub features a mechanical locking mechanism that interlocks securely with the outer sheath hub. This mechanical lock prevents unwanted axial migration or separation during catheter advancement over the initial guidewire. Once positioned, a simple rotation unlocks the dilator, allowing smooth withdrawal while leaving the suction sheath securely positioned in the upper urinary tract.Single-Use Aseptic Packaging and Cleanroom Manufacturing GovernanceDisposable ureteral access sheaths establish standardized fluid control across complex endourological interventions. Delivering each assembly in a validated sterile barrier package subjected to terminal ethylene oxide (EO) sterilization preserves catheter wall geometry and hydrogel surface lubricity across an accredited 3-year shelf life. This sterile barrier protocol conforms strictly to ISO 11607 standards, maintaining hermetic seal durability throughout international transport and hospital storage.Manufacturing takes place within a modern 3,000-square-meter Class 100,000 (ISO Class 8) purification cleanroom facility conforming to Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations. Dedicated extrusion lines employ automated flat-wire coiling machinery to embed stainless steel spiral reinforcement within multi-layer polymer matrices. Digital hydrodynamic testing stations verify fluid flow rates and vacuum collapse resistance across every production lot, while precision swaging apparatus securely anchors iridium-platinum radiopaque rings. Corporate quality operations comply with international healthcare mandates, maintaining ISO 13485:2016 certification audited and issued by TÜV Rheinland alongside European CE MDR (CE 0197) credentials. Exporting to clinical networks across more than 80 countries, ZRHmed supports healthcare distribution networks with standard 2 to 3 week volume production lead times, 3 to 7 day dispatch for in-stock catalog configurations, and complete regulatory technical files for regional health authority registrations.Urological Consultation and Direct Factory ProposalsInquiries regarding disposable ureteral access sheath with suction technical documentation, evaluation samples, or customized OEM supply arrangements can be submitted directly through the official enterprise portal at

Jiangxi ZhuoRuiHua Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

ZRHmed

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Urological Endoscopy Consumables: How ZRHmed Delivers High-Performance Ureteral Access Sheaths News Provided By Globalso November 18, 2026, 07:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science, Technology



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