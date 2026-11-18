FL, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jeremy and Samantha Newton, the husband-and-wife team behind Phoenix Home Services LLC, a family-owned construction and renovation company based in Rochester, New York, are set to appear on Dropout to CEO TV, where they will share insights on building a construction business, managing large-scale projects, and creating opportunities for others in the industry.Dropout to CEO is a cinematic docuseries featuring founders, CEOs, and business owners who took a different route to success. From leaving college or walking away from a steady job to turning an idea into a growing company, the series reveals what pushed them to take the risk and pursue entrepreneurship.You can find out more about the show by going to the website.In this episode, the Newtons will explore the challenges of growing Phoenix Home Services from the ground up, managing major renovation projects, and creating opportunities for smaller, family-owned contractors. They will also discuss resilience, leadership, and building a business with a long-term vision.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Dropout to CEO continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.“Never count yourself out, and never underestimate the difference you can make by giving someone else a chance,” said Newton.Jeremy and Samantha's episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting

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Jeremy and Samantha Newton to Appear on Dropout to CEO TV News Provided By Inside Success TV November 18, 2026, 07:44 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR



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