PFISTERER Holding SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

PFISTERER Holding SE delivers profitable growth and continuously expands capacities

18.11.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

November 18, 2026

PFISTERER Holding SE delivers profitable growth and continuously expands capacities

Winterbach, Germany. PFISTERER Holding SE (“PFISTERER”; ISIN: DE000PFSE253) further strengthened its strong market position in the first nine months of 2026 in a continued dynamic market environment for energy infrastructure. Driven by sustained high demand for solutions for the expansion and modernization of power grids, the company increased revenue for the period by 17.5% to EUR 383.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 326.6 million). Adjusted EBITDA rose at an above-average rate of 21.3% to EUR 74.1 million (prior-year period: EUR 61.0 million). The adjusted EBITDA margin improved to 19.3%, compared with 18.7% in the prior-year period. Order intake clearly exceeded revenue, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06 after nine months, which remained above the target level of 1.0. Key drivers of the positive earnings development were strong growth in the High Voltage Accessories (HVA) and Overhead Lines (OHL) segments, a favorable product and project mix, and realized economies of scale resulting from the higher business volume. Higher personnel and IT expenses related to key growth initiatives in internationalization and digitalization were more than offset.

The third quarter of 2026 also underscores the company's operational strength. PFISTERER increased revenue by 12.5% compared with the prior-year quarter and achieved a book-to-bill ratio of 1.12. This development confirms the company's ability to successfully translate the structural growth opportunities arising from the global energy transition and power grid expansion into revenue and earnings growth.

The order backlog reached a new record high of EUR 355.6 million as of the reporting date (prior-year period: EUR 338.7 million). This provides PFISTERER with high visibility on revenue development well into 2027 and leaves the company excellently positioned to benefit from long-term investments in the expansion and modernization of global power infrastructure.

“Demand for our solutions remains high across all relevant end markets. The expansion of power grids, the integration of renewable energy, and the increasing electrification of industry and society continue to create attractive growth opportunities. Our business performance in the first nine months demonstrates that we are successfully capitalizing on these opportunities and growing profitably,” says Johannes Linden, member and Spokesman of the Management Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.“We are consistently implementing our strategy and making targeted investments in additional capacity, technologies, digitalization, and our organization to ensure that we can reliably meet our customers' demand in the years ahead.”

Order intake amounted to EUR 406.0 million in the first nine months of 2026 (prior-year period: EUR 431.3 million) and was therefore, as expected, below the exceptionally high comparison base of the prior year. In the third quarter, order intake increased by 1.4% year-on-year to EUR 143.1 million, supported by expanded capacity, and once again exceeded revenue. The record order backlog and a robust project pipeline across all key regions underscore the continued high demand for PFISTERER's solutions. The company's broad positioning across different voltage levels, applications, and regions once again proved to be an important success factor while strengthening the resilience of its business model.

PFISTERER is also consistently advancing the operational implementation of its growth strategy, with investments up 61% to EUR 40.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 25.3 million). In Kadaň, Czech Republic, the company acquired an additional industrial site covering approximately 46,000 square meters. Together with the expanded logistics areas, the investment creates the conditions for further production increases and more efficient material flows, particularly in the High Voltage Accessories (HVA) and Overhead Lines (OHL) segments. At the headquarters in Winterbach, work on the new HVDC qualification center is proceeding according to plan. Commissioning remains scheduled for the first half of 2027. The standardization of the global IT landscape supports the company's ongoing digitalization initiatives.

“Our ongoing expansion projects are laying the foundations for serving the expected market growth sustainably and profitably. Our aim is not only to benefit from the attractive demand environment, but also to reliably translate it into operational growth,” adds Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss, member of the Management Board of PFISTERER Holding SE.

Against the backdrop of the positive business performance, the Management Board is refining its guidance for the full year 2026. PFISTERER now expects full-year 2026 revenue to be in the upper half of the previously communicated range, in line with analyst consensus. The Management Board confirms its expectations of order intake at the prior-year level and a book-to-bill ratio above 1.0.

PFISTERER continues to benefit from the long-term structural growth drivers in its markets. By the end of the medium-term planning period in 2030, the company remains committed to outgrowing the underlying market and achieving annual revenue of between EUR 800 million and EUR 900 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin in the high teens to low twenties percentage range.

PFISTERER invites investors, analysts, and media representatives to an English-language webcast on 18 November 2026 at 10:00 a.m. CET. Management Board members Johannes Linden and Dr. Konstantin Kurfiss will explain the business performance in the first nine months of 2026 and will then be available to answer questions. Please register in advance via the registration link for the webcast. Your personal dial-in details will subsequently be sent to you by email. To participate by telephone and ask questions, please register via this link.

The report for the third quarter of 2026 is available for download in the Investors section of the company website.

About PFISTERER

PFISTERER Holding SE is a global technology company headquartered in Winterbach near Stuttgart, Germany, and listed in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. Since 1921, the company has been developing solutions for safe and reliable connections in energy infrastructure.

PFISTERER designs, manufactures and distributes solutions for connecting and insulating electrical conductors at critical system interfaces in high-, medium-, and low-voltage networks-wherever maximum operational reliability is essential. Its solutions are used across the entire value chain, from power generation and transmission to distribution.

With 19 locations in 15 countries and customers in more than 90 countries worldwide, PFISTERER stands for technically sophisticated solutions and decades of engineering expertise, all aimed at enabling a secure and sustainable energy supply.

For more information, visit .

Press contact Trang Grün

Corporate Head of Marketing and Communication

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

Phone: +49 151 44382202

E-Mail: ...

Web:

Investor Relations

Stefanie Eberding

Head of Investor Relations

PFISTERER Holding SE

Rosenstraße 44

73650 Winterbach

Phone: +49 7181 7005 149

E-Mail: ...

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