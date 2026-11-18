MENAFN - IANS) Gandhinagar, Nov 18 (IANS) The Gujarat government has extended its Agricultural Diversification Scheme to the Rabi season for the first time, bringing 48,190 tribal farmers across 14 districts under a seed and fertiliser assistance programme during the 2026-27 financial year.

The decision, taken by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, extends to Rabi crops the assistance that was previously provided to tribal farmers during the Kharif season.

The initiative is being implemented under the 'Janjatiya Kalyan Yojana', with the distribution of seed and fertiliser kits having commenced in tribal areas.

The scheme aims to reduce cultivation costs, improve agricultural productivity and encourage crop diversification among farmers in the state's tribal regions. Eligible beneficiaries will receive seeds for selected crops along with fertilisers required for cultivation.

The assistance is structured according to the agricultural requirements of different districts.

In Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Dahod and Chhota Udepur districts, farmers will receive seeds for any one of the three main crops -- wheat, chickpea or maize -- along with seeds for tomato, okra and brinjal.

The fertiliser kit will comprise one 50-kg bag each of phosphate-rich organic manure (PROM) and ammonium sulphate, and one bottle of NPK consortia.

In Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Navsari, Tapi, Valsad and Dang districts, the seed assistance will cover vegetables, including okra, tomato, bottle gourd and cucumber, along with brinjal and broccoli.

Farmers in these districts will receive the same fertiliser kit comprising PROM, ammonium sulphate and NPK consortia.

Apart from the material assistance, beneficiaries will receive agricultural training, market linkage services and guidance through telephone calls and messages from the implementing agency.

The state government launched the Agricultural Diversification Scheme in 2012 to support tribal farmers and promote alternative crops in tribal areas.

Since its introduction, around 15.70 lakh tribal farmers have benefited from the programme.

Under the Kharif component, which has been operational since 2022-23, farmers are provided seeds for any one of 10 crops -- groundnut, soybean, sorghum, paddy, brinjal, black gram, pigeon pea, ragi (finger millet), okra and pearl millet.

The quantity of seeds and fertilisers is determined according to the selected crop and is intended to cover cultivation on one acre of land.

The Tribal Development Department has also introduced an online portal to streamline the application and beneficiary selection process.

Operational across all tribal districts since 2022-23, the portal allows farmers to apply for assistance and obtain approval online, eliminating the need for repeated visits to government offices.

Agriculture remains the primary occupation in many tribal areas of Gujarat, and the department implements various assistance programmes to help farmers improve their agricultural income.

The extension to the Rabi season adds another round of support for eligible farmers, who previously received assistance under the scheme during the Kharif season.