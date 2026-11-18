MENAFN - IANS) Manila, Nov 18 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented a collection of traditional Indian handicrafts to leaders of ASEAN countries during his visit to the Philippines, highlighting India's diverse cultural heritage, centuries-old artistic traditions, and the exceptional craftsmanship of its artisans.

The gifts, drawn from different parts of the country, represent India's rich legacy of metalwork, folk art, stone carving, textile painting and decorative crafts.

Among the gifts presented to the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, was a Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase, a traditional metalcraft originating in Bidar, Karnataka. The craft involves working with a special alloy of zinc and copper, decorated with intricate inlay work made from pure silver.

The vase is created through a painstaking process in which artisans first engrave elaborate designs on the metal surface and then carefully insert fine silver wire into the patterns.

The object is subsequently treated to develop Bidriware's characteristic deep black finish.

The floral and geometric patterns featured on the vase are inspired by the architectural heritage of Bidar Fort. Recognised with a Geographical Indication (GI) tag, Bidriware reflects the artistic legacy of the Deccan region, the exceptional craftsmanship of Bidar's artisans and India's long-standing traditions of metalworking.

The same traditional Bidriware Silver Inlay Vase was presented as a gift to Myanmar.

For Cambodia, Prime Minister Modi presented a Dokra Artwork Boat, a traditional Indian metal craft made using the ancient lost-wax casting technique, a practice believed to date back more than 4,000 years.

Handcrafted by skilled artisans, the artwork depicts a boat carrying human figures and birds, representing community life and the close relationship between people and nature. The detailed composition reflects themes of collective living, cooperation and harmony with the natural world.

Each Dokra piece is individually created by first modelling the design in wax and then using the lost-wax process to cast it in metal. Since every artwork is handcrafted through this method, each finished piece has its own distinctive character and detailing.

The boat motif symbolises unity, cooperation, resilience and collective progress. Beyond its artistic value, the craft also helps preserve ancestral skills, sustains traditional artisan livelihoods and represents India's rich folk-art heritage.

The gift presented to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was a Chola Bronze Sculpture, representing one of the finest achievements of classical Indian metallurgy and artistic expression. These sculptures flourished between the ninth and the 13th centuries under the Chola dynasty in South India.

The sculptures are traditionally made using the lost-wax casting technique, known as Madhuchista Vidhana. Each piece is individually handcrafted through the intricate process, making every sculpture a distinctive work of art rather than a mass-produced object.

Chola bronzes are particularly admired for their anatomical accuracy, graceful proportions, expressive forms and finely detailed features. Apart from their artistic significance, they also offer valuable glimpses into the clothing, jewellery, hairstyles and aesthetic sensibilities prevalent during the Chola period.

For Lao Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, PM Modi presented a Rose Quartz Elephant with Gold Work, a traditional Indian decorative artwork associated particularly with Rajasthan's stone-carving centres, including Jaipur.

The elephant is carved from natural rose quartz, a gemstone known for its soft appearance and translucent sheen. After being carefully shaped and polished, the sculpture is embellished with intricate hand-painted gold detailing, floral patterns and traditional ornamental designs.

The artwork brings together two specialised forms of craftsmanship: gemstone carving and miniature painting. While the careful shaping and polishing of the rose quartz require considerable skill, the fine gold work and decorative motifs add to the sculpture's artistic appeal.

In Indian tradition, the elephant is associated with strength, wisdom, dignity and royal grandeur. The combination of the gemstone and gilded detailing reflects the country's rich legacy of luxury handicrafts, traditional decorative arts and royal artistic traditions.

The gift presented to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim was a silver-worked Urli, a traditional Indian decorative vessel embellished with intricate silver detailing that showcases the expertise of the country's metalworkers.

Urli is traditionally used as a vessel for holding water and is often decorated with floating flowers. In Indian cultural traditions, it is associated with purity, prosperity, hospitality and harmony.

The vessel's graceful shape and elaborate silver embellishments transform an everyday functional object into an elegant piece of decorative art. Its finely crafted surface reflects the precision and artistic sensibility of metalworkers who have carried forward traditional silver craftsmanship over generations.

For Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, PM Modi presented a Gond Painting, a traditional form of Indian folk art that originated among the Gond tribal communities of central India. The art form is particularly associated with Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra and parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Gond paintings were traditionally created to decorate homes during festivals, ceremonies and other important occasions. The distinctive style uses intricate patterns, dots, lines and vibrant colours to depict elements of the natural world, including trees, animals, birds and other forms of wildlife.

In its traditional form, the artwork was prepared using natural pigments extracted from materials such as charcoal, soil and plant-based substances. While contemporary artists have also adopted modern colours and materials, they continue to preserve the characteristic patterns, techniques and visual style associated with the art form.

Deeply connected with the cultural beliefs of the Gond community, the paintings reflect the community's relationship with nature and its understanding of the natural environment.

The gift presented to Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul was a Rogan Art Painting, representing a rare textile-painting tradition that has been practised for centuries in Gujarat's Kutch region. The art form is particularly associated with a small number of artisan families in Nirona village, who have continued to preserve its specialised techniques.

Rogan art involves the preparation of a thick, elastic paint by boiling castor oil and mixing it with natural pigments. Artisans use a slender metal stylus to draw elaborate designs freehand on fabric, requiring considerable precision and control. In a distinctive technique, the painted cloth is folded to transfer a symmetrical mirror image of the design onto its other half.

Traditionally, Rogan art was used to decorate bridal trousseaus and festive clothing. It is widely admired for its intricate patterns, geometric accuracy and exceptional craftsmanship, which distinguish it from other forms of textile decoration.

The rare art form reflects Kutch's rich cultural heritage, the ingenuity of its artisans and the region's sustainable artistic traditions.

For Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao, PM Modi presented an Agate Bowl, a handcrafted stoneware object made from agate, a semi-precious gemstone known for its naturally occurring bands, distinctive colours and varied textures. These natural characteristics ensure that every finished piece has a unique appearance.

The craft is particularly associated with Khambhat in Gujarat, which has been a prominent centre for agate processing and stone carving for several centuries. Skilled artisans carefully cut, shape and polish the gemstone to create decorative as well as functional objects, including bowls and other ornamental pieces.

Recognising the historical and artisanal significance of the craft, Agates of Cambay received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2017. Agate Products were also included under the One District One Product (ODOP) initiative for the Anand district in 2023.

The gift presented to Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung was a Leather Wall Hanging, a traditional handcrafted decorative artwork showcasing India's diverse folk art traditions and the skills of its leather artisans.

These wall hangings are made from treated and cured leather, which is carefully softened and stretched before being transformed into decorative pieces. Artisans create elaborate patterns through techniques such as perforation, embossing and painting, often featuring floral designs, geometric patterns and depictions of wildlife. Natural vegetable dyes are also used to add colour and detail to the artwork.

Rooted in rural traditions, the craft has been preserved and passed down through generations, with different regions contributing their own distinctive artistic styles and design influences. The wall hangings often reflect elements of local storytelling, cultural practices and the resourcefulness of traditional artisans.

Beyond their decorative appeal, these artworks represent India's enduring creative and cultural heritage and the continued preservation of folk art traditions.