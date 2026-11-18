MENAFN - Mid-East Info) 12 and 13 December 2026 – Two evenings of meteor watching, guided astronomy activities and dining under the stars, with optional overnight camping Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Mleiha National Park will host two evenings dedicated to observing the Geminids Meteor Shower on 12 and 13 December 2026, inviting residents and visitors to observe the geminids meteor shower against the night sky in Sharjah's desert landscape. The guided observation session will be from 5pm to 11pm each evening, the event combines meteor watching, telescope observations, interactive space themed activities, a detailed presentation about the phenomenon, interactive fun quizzes and a buffet dinner, with an optional overnight stay.

Part of the park's Mleiha astronomy programme, the experience welcomes enthusiasts, families and first-time skywatchers to witness one of the year's most extraordinary astronomical events at one of the UAE's best destinations for stargazing.

Guests can settle into a lounge setting with the Mleiha landscape in the backdrop and enjoy an evening designed to bring them closer to the wonders of the night sky.

The programme begins with arrival and registration at 5pm, followed by Moon and Saturn observations through high power telescopes and interactive cosmic walkthrough activities until 6.30pm. A presentation on the Geminids Meteor Shower will introduce guests to the celestial event before a buffet dinner from 7pm to 8pm. The remainder of the evening, from 8pm to 11pm, is dedicated to guided meteor shower observation and stargazing.

Omar Jasim Al Ali, Manager of Mleiha National Park, said:“The Geminids experience offers visitors an opportunity to slow down, look up and discover more about the skies above Mleiha. By combining guided observations with educational activities and time to enjoy the desert surroundings, we hope to inspire curiosity and make astronomy engaging for visitors of all ages. We look forward to welcoming guests for an evening that brings together discovery, learning and the pleasure of being outdoors.”

Visitors wishing to extend their experience can book an overnight tent add-on (standard classic tent), allowing them to remain in the desert after the evening programme concludes.

Overnight stays run from 11pm to 8am the following morning and include a complimentary breakfast buffet and hot beverages from 7am.

Standard tickets are priced at AED 290 for adults and AED 230 for children, while Premium tickets are AED 390 for adults and AED 330 for children. Both categories include the evening programme and buffet dinner, with different seating arrangements and setups. Children aged four and below receives free entry, excluding food.

The optional overnight stay costs AED 300 per tent, accommodating up to two guests, and can be added to either ticket category, subject to availability. Guests attending on 12 December will check out on the morning of 13 December, while those attending on 13 December will check out on 14 December.

For inquiries and bookings, please visit discovershurooq, or contact: +971 6 802 1111

Linda Abdul Hay

+971506304343