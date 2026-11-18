Prince William Enjoys Bollywood Dance During Dharma Productions Visit

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Prince William got a taste of Bollywood's signature dance and drama during his visit to Dharma Productions, where he watched dancers groove to the popular track 'Shava Shava' from 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....' The lively performance brought a filmi touch to the royal visit, with dancers dressed in traditional outfits recreating the magic of the iconic number. Filmmaker Karan Johar welcomed Prince William to the production house alongside Bollywood star couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan. During the visit, Prince William was seen interacting with the ace filmmaker and the star couple. As the dancers grooved to the popular number, he watched the performance alongwith Karan Johar, Kareena and Saif. 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham....' with its unforgettable music, elaborate celebrations and larger-than-life family moments, remains one of the production house's most recognisable films. Its song Shava Shava, in particular, continues to be a favourite at celebrations and dance floors.

Earlier in the morning, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Catherine, arrived at the Chanakya School of Craft in Mumbai's Lower Parel for an engagement focused on sustainable textiles, as part of their visit to India for the Earthshot Prize 2026. The official Kensington Palace handle on Flickr shared the pictures from the visit. The royal couple attended the Earthshot Prize ceremony on November 17, which brought together global environmental innovators, public figures and personalities from the worlds of entertainment, sports and music. The Mumbai visit also marks Princess Catherine's first joint overseas tour with Prince William since 2022. Prince William founded The Earthshot Prize in 2020 to support ideas and solutions that can help address some of the world's biggest environmental problems.

The royal couple's Mumbai engagements began on Monday. Their schedule included playing gully cricket with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at Ballard Estate, travelling on the Mumbai Metro and attending the Earthshot Prize Impact Assembly. Prince William and Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited Bandra Reclamation Garden in Mumbai, where the Prince took the wheel of an electric three-wheeler manufactured by Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, driving Kate and interacting with the 15 finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2026 from across the world. The 2026 Earthshot Prize events happened in Mumbai on Tuesday evening, where India's efforts to promote electric vehicles received global recognition, with Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML) winning the Earthshot Prize 2026 in the 'Clean Our Air' category. The company was among five winners announced at the sixth edition of the awards ceremony held in Mumbai. The award, founded by Britain's Prince William, comes with a grant of £1 million (approximately Rs 11 crore) for each winner to help expand their work. (ANI)