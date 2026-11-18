Raisina Tokyo 2026 Opens to Strengthen India Japan Strategic Ties

The Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and ORF America, in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), and Keizai Doyukai, are hosting the third edition of Raisina Tokyo on 18–19 November, according to an official press release. Building on former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's vision of a Free and Open Indo-Pacific, the dialogue brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society across the Indo-Pacific and beyond to examine the changing contours of global trade and investment, defence and deterrence, frontier technologies, energy transitions, and regional architecture.

At a time when geopolitics and geoeconomics are increasingly intertwined, the India-Japan partnership stands at the intersection of prosperity, security, technology, and regional cooperation. Held alongside the India-Japan Foreign and Defence Ministers' 2+2 Dialogue, Raisina Tokyo 2026 seeks to translate this strategic convergence into practical partnerships, new ideas, and shared opportunities, the press release stated.

The dialogue will feature many prominent voices, including Toshimitsu Motegi, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Japan; S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs, India; Shinjiro Koizumi, Minister of Defense, Japan; Fumio Kishida, former Prime Minister, Japan; Tony Abbott, former Prime Minister, Australia; Bisher Al-Khasawneh, former Prime Minister, Jordan; Andrew James Shearer, Ambassador of Australia to Japan; Nagma Mallick, Ambassador of India to Japan; Keiichi Ono, Ambassador of Japan to India and Bhutan; Ken Saito, former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan; Yasutoshi Nishimura, former Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan; Marise Payne, former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former Minister for Defence, Australia; Masaaki Taira, former Minister for Digital Transformation, Japan; Olta Manjani, Deputy Minister of Economy and Innovation, Albania; and Nobukatsu Kanehara, inaugural Deputy Secretary-General of the National Security Secretariat, Japan, the press release noted.

The discussions will be organised around the following core themes: the shifting nature of trade partnerships and economic security; growing efforts around defence cooperation and industrial capability; the future of digital public infrastructure, AI, and frontier technologies; the transition to sustainable energy systems and green growth; and the new regionalism shaping cooperation in the Indo-Pacific. The dialogue will also consider how the India-Japan partnership can move from strategic alignment to joint action on supply chains, technology, and infrastructure, the press release added. Through these discussions, Raisina Tokyo 2026 will seek to shape a more resilient, prosperous, and interconnected Indo-Pacific, and to imagine the partnerships that will define the 21st century.