

Peter Schiff predicted that selling pressure on MSTR, STRC, and Bitcoin would increase. He asked whether Saylor would sell Bitcoin to fund the buybacks.

From November 9 to 15, Strategy spent $228.1 million to buy back STRC. The majority of that money came from selling MSTR shares, with interest income covering the rest.

Strategy (MSTR) has room in its preferred stock buyback program for only about a week and a half of STRC repurchases at last week's rate, as Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff continues to press Michael Saylor on how long the company can support the shares.

Schiff wrote on X on Tuesday that he expects selling pressure on MSTR, STRC, and Bitcoin to increase in the coming days and weeks. He asked Saylor whether he would continue buying back STRC until Strategy ran out of money. He also inquired whether Saylor would sell additional MSTR shares and begin selling Bitcoin to fund the buybacks.

Strategy Under Pressure

Source: @PeterSchiff/xSource:@PeterSchiff/x

According to the most recent filing, Strategy bought back 2,282,510 STRC shares for $228.1 million between November 9 and 15. That left $332.2 million under its preferred stock repurchase program. At last week's pace, that covers about a week and a half of buybacks or roughly 10 days.

The majority of the money came from selling Strategy's common stock. The company sold 2,087,040 MSTR shares for a net of $244.7 million last week. Of that, $206.3 million was allocated to STRC repurchases. The remaining $21.8 million of the buyback was paid for by interest earned on its cash and short-term investments.

The buyback was nearly seven times as large as Strategy's Bitcoin purchase that week. According to the filing, the company paid $33.4 million for 485 BTC, or an average of $68,887 per coin. That is less than the overall average cost of $75,452 per coin. Strategy now has 850,849 BTC.

MSTR's price was up over 2% in overnight trading. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around MSTR remained in the 'neutral' zone, accompanied by 'high' chatter levels over the past day.

Why Strategy Defends STRC

STRC is a preferred stock that pays a variable dividend, currently 12% per year. The company's strategy is to keep it trading near its $100 face value. Buying back shares boosts the price while lowering future dividend payments.

But STRC's price was trading at $98, up 0.1% in overnight trading. With only about $332 million left under the cap, the dip could add pressure for more buying.

The filing states that the STRC rate will remain at 12% in December. Management will recommend keeping it there until STRC shows "sustained, healthy trading near $100 per share," the company stated.

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