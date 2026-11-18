MS Dhoni Retires From IPL as Legends Celebrate His Illustrious Career

New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): Good wishes and congratulatory messages continued to pour in for Indian and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni as he called time on an illustrious Indian Premier League (IPL) career, with Indian stars VVS Laxman, Kuldeep Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal and current England mentor Kevin Pietersen extending their best wishes to the superstar wicket-keeper batter.

After 19 seasons, the era of 'Thala' MS Dhoni came to an end, with the legendary wicketkeeper stepping into mentorship role for the five-time champions. After seasons of battle with injuries, including the previous season which he missed out in entirety due to calf strain, the 45-year-old will be seen sharing his years of wisdom, experience and insights with the next-gen of Men in Yellow in the nets, dressing room and the dugouts.

Former Indian batter VVS Laxman posted on X, hailing Dhoni for his "humility and leadership", which not only won CSK trophies, but also won a billion of hearts wordwide. "Legends don't just win trophies, they win hearts. Mahi you have given an entire nation countless memories, immense joy and reasons to feel proud. Your humility, leadership and the way you carry yourself will always inspire generations. A legend on the field and an inspiration beyond it," posted VVS on X.

Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav also reflected on his journey from growing up watching Dhoni to sharing the Indian dressing room with him. "Growing up watching you, sharing the dressing room with you and learning from you. Truly an honour. Thank you, Mahi bhai. @mahi7781," posted Kuldeep.

India's explosive left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal also posted on Instagram that "words will never do MS sir justice" and he will miss him in action. He still hopes to get more insights from the cricketing icon during post-game conversations.

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen, currently a specialist mentor of England's white ball sides, welcomed Dhoni to the "world of mentorship". "Welcome to the world of mentoring, buddy! Let me discuss all of your mentoring contracts, as I am the king of making sure you get good breaks!," he posted.

Former Sri Lankan all-rounder Angelo Mathews also wrote, "Congratulations @msdhoni on an incredible IPL career! Had amazing battles on the field! Good luck in your next chapter".

Having been one of the tournament's faces since its inception, the 45-year-old leaves an enduring legacy as a leader, finisher, and one of the most influential players in the competition. Although Dhoni represented CSK for the majority of his IPL career, his journey also included two seasons with Rising Pune Supergiant in 2016 and 2017, when Chennai Super Kings were suspended from the tournament. He returned to the franchise in 2018 and immediately guided the team to an IPL title, making a memorable comeback.

Dhoni eventually handed over the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad ahead of the 2024 season, signalling the beginning of a leadership transition. However, he continued to remain an important part of the playing group, contributing with his experience behind the stumps and his ability to deliver crucial performances in the closing stages of matches. His final IPL appearance came against Gujarat Titans during the 2025 season. Dhoni subsequently missed the 2026 edition because of a calf injury, and his retirement announcement now confirms that he will not return as a player.

Across his IPL career, Dhoni featured in 278 matches, scoring 5,439 runs at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 137.45. His tally included 24 half-centuries and 264 sixes, reflecting his effectiveness as a middle-order batter and one of the competition's most dependable finishers. (ANI)