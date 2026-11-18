Two masked thieves broke into a Shiva temple in Meerut late Monday night and stole several religious artefacts, an inverter and battery, besides cash from the donation box. The entire incident was captured on the temple's CCTV cameras.

A holy kalash (water pitcher), the statue of Nag Devta positioned over the Shivling, brass plates, candles, and other valuables were taken by the robbers after they smashed the temple's lock to gain inside. Additionally, they grabbed the money from the contribution box after breaking it open.

When devotees arrived at the temple for prayers on Tuesday morning and saw that the entry lock was broken, the theft was discovered. They reported the missing things to the police as soon as they entered the building.

Two masked guys who had covered themselves with a bedsheet were observed entering the temple after the CCTV footage was analyzed. They were seen in the video gathering the temple's possessions one by one before making off with the pilfered goods. Since then, the incident's footage has gone popular on social media.

When Santosh Kumar Saxena, a local who maintains the temple, arrived to open it on Tuesday morning, he said he saw the robbery. He discovered that all of the lights were off and the lock was broken.

He said he used his mobile phone's flashlight to inspect the premises and found the amplifier lying outside, with the microphones removed. The inverter, battery, brass plates, lamps, sacred kalash and the idol of Nag Devta placed over the Shivling were missing.

Watch Viral CCTV Video

#मेरठ में दो नकाबपोश बदमाशों ने शिव मंदिर को निशाना बनाते हुए चोरी की वारदात को अंजाम दिया। चोर शिवलिंग पर लगा नागछत्र और कलश चोरी कर ले गए। बदमाश जूते पहनकर मंदिर में दाखिल हुए थे। चोरी की पूरी घटना CCTV कैमरे में कैद हो गई।

@meerutpolice #viral UttarPradesh News (@WeUttarPradesh) November 17, 2026

Saxena said that the contribution box had also been smashed into, and all of the money inside had been taken. He claims that the approximate value of the stolen goods is between Rs 30,000 and Rs 40,000.

The incident is being looked into by the police.