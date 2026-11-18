Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Lateef Bhat was shot dead during an encounter in Kulgam, after refusing repeated appeals to surrender. He had taken shelter inside a mosque, where senior Army and police officers spoke to him through a lengthy video call.

A mosque in south Kashmir's Kulgam district became the centre of a tense security operation on Wednesday, November 18. Inside the building was Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, the last known active local terrorist and one of the most wanted, Lateef Bhat. Outside, senior Army and police officers were trying to convince him to surrender.

The officers even spoke to him through a lengthy video call. They appealed to him repeatedly and assured him that he would be spared if he laid down his weapons. But Bhat refused to give himself up.

"I have nobody with me except Allah," he reportedly told the security forces.

With the negotiations failing, security personnel fired tear gas shells inside the mosque to force him out. Bhat eventually emerged from the building and was shot dead as he tried to run away. His death brought an end to a search operation that had continued for several days.

Kulgam encounter-

LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat eliminated. News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) November 18, 2026

#WATCH | Kulgam encounter: An exchange of fire is underway in the Zangalpora area of Kulgam district, Jammu & Kashmir

The operation is underway to neutralise Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat, who has been cornered inside a local mosque after refusing repeated surrender appeals.

(Visuals deferred by unspecified time; no live operational details disclosed)

- ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

#WATCH | Kulgam, Jammu & amp; Kashmir: Security forces personnel engaged in the operation flash the victory sign following the neutralisation of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Mohd Lateef Bhat in the Zangalpora area of Kulgam district.

(Faces blurred due to security reasons) ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2026

After Bhat was killed in the encounter, Home Minister Amit Shah hailed Jammu and Kashmir Police, Army and CRPF, and intelligence agencies.

In a post on X, he wrote, "With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy."

With the coordinated efforts of JKP, Indian Army, CRPF and intelligence agencies, Lashkar's last known active local terrorist in the valley, Lateef Bhat, was neutralised in an operation in Kulgam in the early morning hours today. One of his terrorist associates, Umar Nisar, was also neutralised in Kulgam, the day before. The entire operation was marked by a very high level of synergy.

The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies.

- Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 18, 2026

"The nation salutes the brave Jawans of JKP, Army and CRPF and intelligence agencies, the Home Minister added in his post.

Mohammad Lateef Bhat was a Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist from Khrewan village in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

According to Kulgam Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anayat Ali, Bhat joined the Pakistan-based terror outfit on November 18, 2025. He was described by the police as heavily self-radicalised and one of the most wanted terrorists operating in the Valley.

Security officials said he was suspected of involvement in several attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. These included the killing of a policeman in Anantnag on July 22 and the killing of two migrant workers in Kulgam on August 1.

Police also suspected him of being involved in the November 11 attack on a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) post in Kulgam, in which three paramilitary personnel were injured.

Officials described Bhat as the only surviving local terrorist operating in Kashmir.

Why were security forces searching for him?

The search for Bhat intensified after the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel at Akhran in Kulgam.

According to officials, Bhat and his associate, Umar Nisar Dar, were involved in the attack. Police said that the two had carried out reconnaissance, or inspected possible targets, before the incident.

Religion is his self-professed cause. Mosque is his cover. Islamist Terrorist Lateef hides in a mosque in Kulgam.

UPTO MUSLIMS IN KASHMIR TO OPPOSE MOSQUE HIJACK. WILL THEY TAKE A STAND?

SSP KULGAM: LeT Commander Lateef Bhat Given Every Chance To Surrender, But He Chose Gun Over Life".

Latif Had Taken Shelter Inside Mosque, Fired At Forces. Security Forces Maintaining Maximum Restraint To Avoid Damage To Mosque.

- Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) November 18, 2026

CCTV footage released by the police reportedly showed the duo visiting several locations, including Mir Bazar, Akhran, Hablish and Kilam, on November 10.

Investigators also alleged that Dar had provided Bhat with shelter and logistical support for nearly six months.

The security operation gained momentum on Monday, when Dar was killed in an encounter near the Laru bypass area of Kulgam. Bhat, however, managed to escape.

Police said Dar had joined The Resistance Front (TRF), which is described as an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, around a week before his death.

After Dar was killed, security forces continued searching for Bhat. Fresh intelligence inputs on Wednesday morning helped them locate him in Zangalpora village in the Devsar area.

Acting on the intelligence inputs, the Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) launched a cordon-and-search operation in Zangalpora early on Wednesday.

Security personnel eventually surrounded the mosque where Bhat was hiding.

The situation was sensitive because the suspected terrorist was inside a place of worship. Officials said security forces exercised maximum restraint to avoid damaging the mosque.

Instead of immediately launching an assault, senior officers tried to persuade Bhat to surrender.

KULGAM ENCOUNTER: Senior security officials urge terrorist Lateef Bhat to surrender during anti-terror operation. The terrorist is trapped inside a mosque in Zangalpora.

Lateef: reads Quran's verse.

Army officer: how will you?....

Lateef: I have left and I'm very happy, I have to go to Allah. I will see his promised end - ALLAH HU AKBAR.

Army officer: we are with you, surrender. why are you doing this?

Lateef: ALLAH is enough for me.

- subash kumar (@Krishan10_) November 18, 2026

SSP Anayat Ali and the Commanding Officer of the Army's 9 Rashtriya Rifles (9 RR) reportedly spoke to him through a mobile phone sent inside the building. The conversation continued for a considerable period.

The officers reminded Bhat that he was still young and urged him to give himself up. They also assured him that he would be spared if he surrendered.

"We are with you," an officer was heard telling him during the video call, footage of which later surfaced on social media.

However, Bhat refused to surrender. He reportedly told the officers that he had nobody with him except Allah.

After repeated appeals failed, the situation turned into a gunfight.

According to SSP Anayat Ali, Bhat opened fire at security personnel. The forces responded and fired tear gas shells inside the mosque to flush him out.

Bhat eventually came out of the building and attempted to escape. Security personnel shot him dead during the encounter.

Officials later confirmed his death and said his body and a weapon had been recovered from the encounter site.

!

During Congress rule, terrorists were accorded ceremonial welcomes. Today, there is no safe haven.

The mastermind behind the Kulgam attack, Lashkar terrorist Lateef Bhat, has been neutralised. His associate Umar Nisar met the same fate a day earlier.

Under leadership of PM @narendramodi and execution of HM @AmitShah, India's message is crystal clear: Terrorists will be hunted down, not honoured.

ERA OF VERY DECISIVE ACTION!

- Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी) (@pradip103) November 18, 2026

The operation ended a search that had begun after the November 11 attack on CRPF personnel and continued following Dar's death on Monday.

CRPF Director General G P Singh congratulated the security personnel involved in the operation.

In a post on X, he wrote: "Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather."

Congratulations guys. Some dishes are best served cold, even in cold weather.

- GP Singh (@gpsinghips) November 18, 2026

The remark came after three CRPF personnel were injured in the November 11 attack in Kulgam, for which Bhat and Dar were suspected to be responsible.

Further details about the Wednesday operation are awaited, according to the police.

The encounter marked the end of the search for Bhat, who had escaped the earlier operation that killed his associate. It also followed several hours of negotiations in which security forces attempted to secure his surrender before the situation escalated into a gunfight.

(With inputs from agencies)