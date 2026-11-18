MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) over an alleged racist gesture by a Palestinian player towards India captain Dallalmuon Gangte during their AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, urging the continental governing body to review the incident and take appropriate action.

A Palestine player was spotted making a nose-fanning gesture while standing close to Dallalmuon Gangte during India's 4-1 victory over Palestine. The gesture was condemned after footage of the live broadcast went viral.

In a statement posted on social media, the AIFF said it has asked the AFC to examine the available match footage and act under the applicable regulations.

"The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has formally lodged a complaint with the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) regarding an alleged racist gesture made by a Palestine player towards India U17 men's team captain Dallalmuon Gangte during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers match between India and Palestine on November 17, 2026, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium.

"In its complaint, AIFF has asked the AFC to review the incident, examine the available match footage, and take appropriate action under the applicable regulations.

"AIFF considers any form of racism or discriminatory behaviour extremely serious. Such conduct is contrary to the fundamental values of football, which are built on respect, equality, fair play and sportsmanship. There is no place for racism or discrimination in the game, and such behaviour must not be accepted or tolerated," the federation said.

The complaint follows a stunning performance from India men, who kept their unbeaten run in Group E alive with the victory.

Mehrajuddin Wadoo's side took the lead in the eighth minute through Kamgouhao Doungel. Palestine captain Yazan Khalifah converted a penalty in the 32nd minute to restore parity and the teams went in at the break level at 1-1.

The second half was delayed by more than two hours because of heavy rain, with both sides stuck in their dressing rooms as the weather got worse.

India returned with more intent after the restart with Mukundo Singh Ningthoujam restoring the lead in the 52nd minute before Gangte extended the advantage seven minutes later. Zoramdinthara Lalhunmawia sealed the victory with a fourth in 89th minute.

India now need just a point in their final Group E match against hosts Malaysia to seal their ticket to the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 as they are looking to make their 11th tournament appearance.