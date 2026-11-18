Duffy Say to Accept Partial FAA Funding, Still Wants Full USD50B
(MENAFN) Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy told reporters Tuesday that he will take whatever funding Congress is willing to give to rebuild the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) aging air traffic control infrastructure. He urged lawmakers to back a $50 billion investment request.
Duffy spoke at a press conference with FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. The two briefed reporters on what triggered last Friday’s nationwide ground stop and on the administration’s plans to modernize the country’s air traffic control system.
A reporter asked whether the FAA would replace its aging copper wiring in stages if Congress refused the full $50 billion. Duffy said the agency was already working that way.
“The twelve and a half billion was piecemeal, right? And so, yeah, I’ll take what I can get, and I will work with the Congress to make sure that we do the highest priorities first,” he said.
Duffy continued:
“And I would hope that they don’t do that to me, but I’ll take what I can get, and I’m going to build with whatever they give me.”
His appeal comes as the FAA faces mounting scrutiny over Friday’s technical outage, which forced the agency to order a nationwide ground stop and disrupted air travel across the US. The shutdown lasted several hours and caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations, hitting passengers and airline operations nationwide.
At Tuesday’s briefing, Duffy said the FAA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have not yet pinned down exactly what caused the outage.
“The root cause of what happened we don’t have clarity yet,” he said. He added that he is working with FBI Director Kash Patel on the investigation.
Some Republicans have called for consequences over the disruption. Asked whether anyone in the administration would be held accountable, Duffy said responsibility would depend on whether wrongdoing was established.
“If I could, if someone did something wrong, they should be held accountable. But Bryan and I do not apologize for shutting down the airspace,” he said.
Since the outage, Duffy has stepped up his calls for Congress to fund the replacement of outdated infrastructure, including the copper wiring systems the FAA relies on.
Duffy spoke at a press conference with FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. The two briefed reporters on what triggered last Friday’s nationwide ground stop and on the administration’s plans to modernize the country’s air traffic control system.
A reporter asked whether the FAA would replace its aging copper wiring in stages if Congress refused the full $50 billion. Duffy said the agency was already working that way.
“The twelve and a half billion was piecemeal, right? And so, yeah, I’ll take what I can get, and I will work with the Congress to make sure that we do the highest priorities first,” he said.
Duffy continued:
“And I would hope that they don’t do that to me, but I’ll take what I can get, and I’m going to build with whatever they give me.”
His appeal comes as the FAA faces mounting scrutiny over Friday’s technical outage, which forced the agency to order a nationwide ground stop and disrupted air travel across the US. The shutdown lasted several hours and caused thousands of flight delays and cancellations, hitting passengers and airline operations nationwide.
At Tuesday’s briefing, Duffy said the FAA and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) have not yet pinned down exactly what caused the outage.
“The root cause of what happened we don’t have clarity yet,” he said. He added that he is working with FBI Director Kash Patel on the investigation.
Some Republicans have called for consequences over the disruption. Asked whether anyone in the administration would be held accountable, Duffy said responsibility would depend on whether wrongdoing was established.
“If I could, if someone did something wrong, they should be held accountable. But Bryan and I do not apologize for shutting down the airspace,” he said.
Since the outage, Duffy has stepped up his calls for Congress to fund the replacement of outdated infrastructure, including the copper wiring systems the FAA relies on.
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