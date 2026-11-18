Nvidia Board Close Door on Huang Comeback After 33 Years as CEO
(MENAFN) Nvidia will not bring back Jensen Huang as chief executive, board chairman Harvey Jones said Tuesday. That closes the door on the co-founder’s offer to return, made after his resignation last week.
“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said on a conference call on the company’s third-quarter financial results.
Jones said Nvidia would not discuss the circumstances of Huang’s exit on the call. He added that the company would also stay silent on an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign intelligence links and potential national security concerns.
“We will not be addressing or taking questions on today’s call regarding the circumstances of Jensen’s resignation and the ongoing investigation,” he said.
The remarks followed Huang’s first public statement since stepping down, in which he signaled he would come back if the board judged his return to be in the company’s interests.
“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in a statement.
Huang quit last week after 33 years at the head of the company he co-founded. His departure came after reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
On the search for a successor, Jones said the board will weigh both internal and external candidates for the permanent chief executive role.
“The search will be thorough, and we want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible. But we won’t expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person,” he added.
Jones said the board takes the search “very seriously.”
“The Nvidia board unanimously accepted his resignation and does not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO,” Jones said on a conference call on the company’s third-quarter financial results.
Jones said Nvidia would not discuss the circumstances of Huang’s exit on the call. He added that the company would also stay silent on an ongoing investigation into alleged foreign intelligence links and potential national security concerns.
“We will not be addressing or taking questions on today’s call regarding the circumstances of Jensen’s resignation and the ongoing investigation,” he said.
The remarks followed Huang’s first public statement since stepping down, in which he signaled he would come back if the board judged his return to be in the company’s interests.
“If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO,” Huang said in a statement.
Huang quit last week after 33 years at the head of the company he co-founded. His departure came after reports of extramarital affairs, including an alleged relationship with a woman suspected of having ties to Chinese intelligence.
On the search for a successor, Jones said the board will weigh both internal and external candidates for the permanent chief executive role.
“The search will be thorough, and we want to install the CEO, the permanent CEO, as quickly as possible. But we won’t expedite the CEO before finding exactly the right person,” he added.
Jones said the board takes the search “very seriously.”
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