Syria Urges Global Action as Israeli Raids Hit Daraa, Quneitra
(MENAFN) Syria demanded firm international action on Tuesday to halt Israeli incursions into its south, insisting that military force cannot make an occupation legitimate.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned repeated raids in the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, along with attacks on civilians, among them women, children and elderly people. It accused Israeli forces of breaching international law, undermining residents’ livelihoods and cutting them off from their land.
Damascus reaffirmed its sovereignty over all Syrian territory and called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop the incursions. It warned that continued attacks endanger regional stability and the prospects for peace.
The statement came after Israeli shelling struck farmland near Koya and Abidin in western Daraa overnight from Monday into Tuesday. Syria’s SANA news agency reported that an Israeli helicopter also raked a house in Koya with heavy machine-gun fire, setting it ablaze and forcing residents to flee.
Those attacks followed an Israeli raid on nearby Maariya on Monday evening. Troops searched homes, beat a resident and smashed his car, SANA said.
Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has widened its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and pushed into parts of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
In a statement, the Foreign Ministry condemned repeated raids in the provinces of Quneitra and Daraa, along with attacks on civilians, among them women, children and elderly people. It accused Israeli forces of breaching international law, undermining residents’ livelihoods and cutting them off from their land.
Damascus reaffirmed its sovereignty over all Syrian territory and called on the international community to pressure Israel to stop the incursions. It warned that continued attacks endanger regional stability and the prospects for peace.
The statement came after Israeli shelling struck farmland near Koya and Abidin in western Daraa overnight from Monday into Tuesday. Syria’s SANA news agency reported that an Israeli helicopter also raked a house in Koya with heavy machine-gun fire, setting it ablaze and forcing residents to flee.
Those attacks followed an Israeli raid on nearby Maariya on Monday evening. Troops searched homes, beat a resident and smashed his car, SANA said.
Since the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December 2024, Israel has widened its military presence in the buffer zone between Syria and the occupied Golan Heights and pushed into parts of southern Syria, despite the 1974 Disengagement of Forces Agreement.
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