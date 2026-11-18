Saudi-Led Coalition Hits Houthi Targets Across Yemen
(MENAFN) A Saudi-led military coalition announced early Wednesday that it had destroyed 60 Houthi military targets across four Yemeni provinces: Sanaa, Hodeidah, Amran and Saada.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki disclosed the strikes in a statement on the US social media platform X. He said the campaign was designed to degrade the Houthis’ ballistic missile and drone capabilities and to counter threats to maritime traffic.
Among the sites hit were tunnels in mountainous terrain used to store ballistic missiles, along with facilities where the group assembled and stored drones, al-Maliki said.
The strikes come amid renewed fighting. Hostilities between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, killing or wounding thousands and displacing more than a quarter of a million people, according to UN reports. The flare-up ended a stretch of relative calm that had held across Yemen since April 2022, and the country’s humanitarian crisis has deepened as fighting and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki disclosed the strikes in a statement on the US social media platform X. He said the campaign was designed to degrade the Houthis’ ballistic missile and drone capabilities and to counter threats to maritime traffic.
Among the sites hit were tunnels in mountainous terrain used to store ballistic missiles, along with facilities where the group assembled and stored drones, al-Maliki said.
The strikes come amid renewed fighting. Hostilities between government forces and the Houthis resumed in July, killing or wounding thousands and displacing more than a quarter of a million people, according to UN reports. The flare-up ended a stretch of relative calm that had held across Yemen since April 2022, and the country’s humanitarian crisis has deepened as fighting and displacement continue.
Yemen has been at war since September 2014, when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and several provinces. A Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to back the internationally recognized government.
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